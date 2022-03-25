Dept. of Corrections pandemic plan is adaptable
The Wyoming Department of Corrections’ COVID-19 pandemic plan can be adapted individually to each facility, depending upon the level of transmission of the virus at each operation.
On Monday, WDOC announced what Director Daniel Shannon described as the department’s pandemic response plan. It “details pandemic management related activities based upon transmission rates in each facility or community in which WDOC operates,” a news release said.
Earlier this month, the agency had ended some restrictions imposed earlier during the coronavirus pandemic. Generally, both in Wyoming and nationally, there has been a sort of lull in transmission of the sometimes-deadly coronavirus. However, a newer type of omicron variant has started to take hold in the U.S.
As of Monday, across Wyoming’s prison system, COVID-19 transmission was at the lowest among several levels, or at “green status.” This is according to Paul Martin, an administrator for support services.
Martin said cases seemed to be trending toward a continuation of that green status. The fact that all of WDOC’s facilities are at the lowest COVID-19 threat level is based on the most recently available 14-day rolling average of positive cases within the department’s buildings, he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
“But that changes every week” with new testing for the virus, Martin said about the average.
New federal legislation would give mining schools an assist
CHEYENNE — New federal legislation from U.S. senators, including Wyoming Republican John Barrasso, would give mining schools a financial assist to recruit students, among other workforce training measures for the industry.
Barrasso and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., have introduced the Mining Schools Act of 2022, according to news releases from their offices Thursday. Manchin is chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, of which Barrasso is ranking member.
There was no immediate word on whether there might be a House version of the bill, and if so, whether Wyoming’s lone U.S. representative, Republican Liz Cheney, would sponsor it. There was no comment on whether Wyoming’s other senator, GOP legislator Cynthia Lummis, would join Barrasso as a co-sponsor.
The bill would start a grant program for mining schools to conduct recruitment and also do “studies, research projects or demonstration projects related to the production of minerals,” said the announcement.
The proposal would start a Mining Professional Development Advisory Board to evaluate applications and recommend grant recipients to the secretary of energy, it said. Such a panel would also “conduct oversight to ensure that grant funds are appropriately used.”
“This bipartisan legislation will increase and improve opportunities for university and college mining and geological programs to prepare students to meet America’s future energy needs,” said the senators’ announcement. In it, Barrasso spoke of Wyoming miners. He said the bill would “help support mining communities in the West.”
Among nearby schools, the University of Wyoming has its School of Energy Resources. That is among other UW programs whose graduates go on to work in energy, including in minerals, a UW spokesperson noted. In Colorado, Golden is home to the Colorado School of Mines.