New playground being built at Washington Park
Demolition of the Washington Park Playground in Laramie began Tuesday in preparation for building a new playground.
The new facility for ages 5-12 will have artificial turf surfacing for safety and will be built in conjunction with the demolition of the old playground.
The project is expected to be finished the week of June 30, depending on weather.
Feeding Laramie summer food program to begin
In an effort to make sure kids eat healthy while school is out, Feeding Laramie Valley is again serving free meals for children ages 0-18. Adults accompanying kids also can enjoy lunch with a suggested donation of $1.50.
Beginning Monday, lunch will be served daily 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 12 at the agency’s building in LaBonte Park, 968 N. 9th St., Laramie.
Many times there also will be a fun and educational activity from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Because of construction on 9th Street between Shields and Canby streets, Feeding Laramie Valley will post daily updates on the easiest route into the parking lot.
There is no income requirement for kids to participate. For more information, call 307-233-4399 or email sandy@feedinglaramievalley.org.
Survey to help shape resources for local businesses
The city of Laramie and Laramie Chamber Business Alliance invites all local businesses to participate in a brief survey.
Feedback received through the survey will help the city and agency better understand the needs of local businesses and guide how they can best support them.
The results will be used to assist in creating an online business portal that will provide access to real-time resources and information for active and aspiring businesses owners and entrepreneurs.
Participation is voluntary and confidential, and will take less than 10 minutes.
Deadline to complete the survey is June 15.
If you own or plan to start a business in Laramie, find the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/5C2QHWN.
Upcoming UW exhibit highlights Indigenous art, history
A $43,000 grand from the Terra Foundation for American Art will support an upcoming exhibition at the University of Wyoming Art Museum.
“The New West: The University of Wyoming Art Museum at Fifty” will be at the museum summer and fall 2023 and will present traditional narratives to highlight Indigenous voices and place landscapes in historical perspective while examining the history of collecting art from the American West.
The grant will support Indigenous artists and scholars to contribute to a reinterpretation of the museum’s Western collections.
The exhibition also will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the museum, which got its start in 1972. It’s been in its current home in the Centennial Complex since 1993 and has more than 10,000 objects in its permanent collection.
For more information, call 307-766-6622, visit uwyo.edu/artmuseum or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.