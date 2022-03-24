Annual 4-H Carnival set for SaturdayWith roots going back to 1961, the Albany County 4-H Carnival has become a fixture of spring around the area.
This year’s event is set from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Albany County Fairgrounds Activity Building.
Enjoy games, food and entertainment while supporting the local 4-H program. Game tickets are 25 cents each, while food tickets range from $1-$5.
For more information, call 307-721-2571.
Local Jehovah’s Witnesses to resume in-person meetingsAll congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are encouraged to resume in-person meetings beginning the week of April 1, including the faith’s Kingdom Hall on North McCue Street in Laramie.
Public meetings were suspended March 20, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and events since have carried on through letters, phone calls and virtual formats.
Average gasoline prices hold in WyomingAverage gasoline prices in Wyoming are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.99 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 60.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.14 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.62 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.49, a difference of 87 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.23 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 71.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.37 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Dept. of Corrections pandemic plan is adaptable
The Wyoming Department of Corrections’ COVID-19 pandemic plan can be adapted individually to each facility, depending upon the level of transmission of the virus at each operation.
On Monday, WDOC announced what Director Daniel Shannon described as the department’s pandemic response plan. It “details pandemic management related activities based upon transmission rates in each facility or community in which WDOC operates,” a news release said.
Earlier this month, the agency had ended some restrictions imposed earlier during the coronavirus pandemic. Generally, both in Wyoming and nationally, there has been a sort of lull in transmission of the sometimes-deadly coronavirus. However, a newer type of omicron variant has started to take hold in the U.S.
As of Monday, across Wyoming’s prison system, COVID-19 transmission was at the lowest among several levels, or at “green status.” This is according to Paul Martin, an administrator for support services.
Martin said cases seemed to be trending toward a continuation of that green status. The fact that all of WDOC’s facilities are at the lowest COVID-19 threat level is based on the most recently available 14-day rolling average of positive cases within the department’s buildings, he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
“But that changes every week” with new testing for the virus, Martin said about the average.