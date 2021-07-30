The Wyoming Department of Transportation outlined a slate of projects scheduled for the next few years in southeast Wyoming during a joint meeting of the Albany County Board of Commissioners and Laramie City Council on Tuesday night.
Construction engineer Wes Bybee said the department’s current projects, as local motorists may already know, include repair work on Interstate 80 between Curtis and Third streets. The $6.9 million project includes structure rehabilitation and slab repair, and it’s on track to be finished ahead of schedule.
“We hope to finish that this fall and be out of the area,” he said.
The department is also in the midst of a rock mitigation project on a couple spots along I-80 in Telephone Canyon just east of Laramie that should wrap up in the next month. Workers are removing loose rock from the canyon walls and installing nets to catch falling rock.
“The goal of this is to reduce any loose rock that would potentially impact the roadway or the traveling public,” Bybee said.
West of Laramie, a $13 million effort to mill, overlay and seal an 11-mile stretch of I-80 near Quealy Dome, along with structure rehab, is ongoing.
WYDOT is also planning drainage work and curb and gutter work at the intersection of 30th Street and Grand Avenue this summer.
“They hope to complete that work at night to avoid impacts to the public,” Bybee said.
Projects on the schedule for the 2022 construction season include a mill, overlay and chip seal of Wyoming Highway 230 from the intersection with Highway 130 west to Lake Hattie, at a cost of $11.5 million. The department is also planning work along six miles of I-80 near Vedauwoo.
Within Laramie, WYDOT plans to install a traffic signal at the intersection of Third and Flint streets, in front of Safeway, next year. The project will include curb and gutter work and access improvements. In coordination, the city of Laramie is planning to mill and overlay Flint Street at the same time.
Bybee said creating a place for pedestrians to cross Third Street safely is a major impetus for the project, as it’s an area of town with lots of pedestrian traffic and few easy ways to cross.
“We’re hoping people will cross safely,” he said.
In 2023, WYDOT is planning a full replacement of the Curtis Street bridge and I-80 interchange, at a cost of $9.3 million. The project budget includes pedestrian pathways, bike lanes and decorative lighting.
In 2024, WYDOT plans to begin construction of Bill Nye Avenue between Boulder Drive and 19th Street at a cost of $10.8 million. The project will include additions to Corthell Road and a new city sewer line.
One of the department’s biggest construction goals is to rebuild the interchange between I-80 and I-25 near Cheyenne, which would have an estimated cost of more than $300 million – essentially consuming WYDOT’s entire annual construction budget. Such a project would be completed in three phases and include rehabbing or replacing more than 30 structures. At this point, the project is not yet on the calendar.
“We’re looking for additional funds to help us complete that project,” Bybee said.
He said WYDOT’s construction schedule is determined by areas of need, based on analysis of road safety, pavement condition and bridge condition. WYDOT also accepts comments from the public, which can be made either by calling an office directly or navigating to the department’s State Transportation Improvement Program page, which allows the public to leave comments about specific upcoming projects.
District engineer Ralph Tarango said public input was an important part of WYDOT’s analysis.
“We do want the people that actually use the roads to give us input on our projects,” he said.