A large, stuffed rainbow unicorn-bear took the wheel of a 1964 Ford F100 Roadster in the WyoTech lobby Tuesday afternoon while Baby Yoda rode shotgun.
The backseat of the classic car overflowed with toys, with the pile spreading to the floor surrounding the vehicle. Wading among the bikes, Nerf guns, skateboards and stuffed animals, Toys for Tots coordinator Tonia Ridge couldn’t help but grin.
“I’m so excited,” she said of the haul. “It’s just amazing.”
WyoTech students collected the toys on behalf of Toys for Tots as part of an annual competition between classes. This year, the Chassis Fabrication Program collected the most toys, with the prize being that students get a two-week break from having to maintain a clean-shaven appearance — one component of the school’s Student Appearance Code.
“They have to shave every day,” said Ashley Hyche, director of marketing. Not having to shave “is part of their incentive.”
Ridge said nearly 200 families have registered for Toys for Tots this year and distribution is scheduled begin this weekend. Volunteers will package toys ahead of time for families. They include a big toy, smaller toys and stocking stuffers.
Registration remains open at laramie-wy.toysfortots.org.
Donation bins are still in place around town, and Toys for Tots will be collecting toys at Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply all day Saturday.
WyoTech student Jason Stanger said he volunteered on behalf of Toys for Tots as part of the Marine Corps Reserve several years ago, delivering toys to children in areas hit by Hurricane Florence in the southeastern U.S. in 2018.
“A lot of us reservists got together and decided we wanted to go help,” he said. “We were able to run toys out to places that were still hard to get to.”
He said the look on the faces of the children who receive an unexpected gift is one of the best parts of the experience.
“Hopefully, later on in life, they remember that and do the same thing,” he said.
Toys for Tots was started in 1947 by a member of the Marine Corps Reserve who couldn’t find an agency that would accept a donation of handmade dolls to give to children. The program was implemented at all Marine Corps Reserve sites around the country before eventually becoming a standalone foundation.
WyoTech student Alexander Joers said the toy collecting was a group effort.
“A lot of us don’t have a lot of extra money, but we chipped in a little here and a little there,” he said. “A little goes a long way.”
Matthew Powell said no child should have to go without a present for Christmas.
“If you’re fortunate to be able to help, you should help out,” he said.