School nurses working in Albany County schools have had the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine this month, while teachers and support staff are slated to receive theirs in coming weeks, according to ACSD1 Superintendent Jubal Yennie.
“The next big hurdle for us is vaccination,” he said.
In a report to the Board of Trustees, Yennie said teachers and support staff working in K-12 education are the seventh priority group within Phase 1b of the Wyoming Department of Health’s vaccination distribution campaign.
School nurses are part of priority group 14 within Phase 1a and thus have already had access to the first round of the vaccine.
Once a vaccine becomes available for teachers, he expects everyone to be able to get theirs in 2-3 days.
“We will wait for instructions from county health and be able to move forward,” Yennie said.
Yennie also updated the board on expected funding allocated for schools as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, which was passed by Congress in December.
Funding will be available through September of 2023, he said, and the district is projected to be eligible for $3-4 million.
“It was significantly larger than the first CARES Act,” he said. “There is a lot of flexibility in dollars.”
The district used money from the first round of federal funding, the CARES Act, for personal protective equipment, technology upgrades and programs facilitating student credit recovery during the summer. Yennie said a school district the size of Albany County’s probably needed about $2 million in additional funding to be able to operate in person this year.
“(Funding allows us to be) able to prepare our schools for the safety (requirements) that we needed to do to be able to do in-person learning,” he said.
Meanwhile, construction of the new Slade Elementary School is proceeding on schedule, according to Roger Strube, the owner’s representative.
“The project is moving very quickly,” he said.
Aided by dry winter weather, construction workers have started putting up walls in the school’s south wing. The project got underway in early December.
“As far as concrete placement goes, the weather has been kind to us,” Strube said.