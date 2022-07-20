A dog is on the road to recovery after being beaten by its owner July 4, resulting in broken bones and severe injuries that required surgery.
The young black-and-white pit bull is in the care of the Laramie Animal Shelter and her owner, Austin Schaffner, 32, has been cited for allegedly beating the animal, according to court records.
The dog was treated for her injuries by veterinarians at Gem City Veterinary Services in Laramie, according to court records. She had hip surgery July 14 and is recovering. Because of the dog’s injuries, she remains in a small cage separate from other dogs.
Police declined to identify the person ticketed for allegedly abusing the dog, citing a policy to not ID misdemeanor offenses. The Boomerang identified Schaffner through public court records.
Several local residents have expressed outrage over the incident.
Robin Vicchy, a local business owner, said beating an animal is unacceptable. She said she was concerned this case was not being taken seriously and worries the dog may be returned to her owner despite the citation.
In Wyoming, animal cruelty can be a misdemeanor or felony offense, depending on the nature of abuse. State statutes say cruelty rises to the level of a felony if someone “knowingly, and with intent to cause death or undue suffering, cruelly beats, tortures, torments or mutilates an animal.”
Another incident in recent years in which a dog was allowed to freeze to death in severe winter temperatures, Vicchy said she and others feel animal abuse isn’t properly prosecuted.
Another Laramie resident said he tried to learn about the July 4 incident, requesting information about the citation, and was denied.
Tim Hale said that, in his opinion, animal cruelty “doesn’t appear that it’s a priority in this town.”
Schaffner, who has requested a public defender, is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court at 9 a.m. Aug. 18, according to court records.