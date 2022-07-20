Abused dog

This female young pit bull was beaten the morning of July 4 and is recovering from surgery at the Laramie Animal Shelter.

 Kota Babcock/Boomerang

A dog is on the road to recovery after being beaten by its owner July 4, resulting in broken bones and severe injuries that required surgery.

The young black-and-white pit bull is in the care of the Laramie Animal Shelter and her owner, Austin Schaffner, 32, has been cited for allegedly beating the animal, according to court records.

