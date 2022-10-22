More than 100 years ago, an old white house at 350 N. 4th St. was shiny and new. It became the home of Katherine Fee, the daughter of one of the early immigrants who lived on the West Side.

Known colloquially at the time as the “Fee House,” according to historians, the home would host generations of the same family all the way until 2019.

Historic House 1

A historic home in Laramie located at 350 N. 4th St. is in danger of being demolished. The house is at least 113 years old, and was in the same family for at least 110 years.
Historic House 5

Multiple layers of wallpaper show through at a historic house located at 350 N. 4th St. The house is at least 113 years old, and was in the same family for at least 110 years.
Historic House 4

Laramie local Shane Brown looks at cabinets in a historic house at 350 N. 4th St.

