More than 100 years ago, an old white house at 350 N. 4th St. was shiny and new. It became the home of Katherine Fee, the daughter of one of the early immigrants who lived on the West Side.
Known colloquially at the time as the “Fee House,” according to historians, the home would host generations of the same family all the way until 2019.
Now, with the house at risk of being demolished, community members are working to preserve that history.
“You don’t see houses built like this anymore,” said Kaycee Prevedel, a member of the Albany County Historic Preservation Board. “It’s just a snapshot of a different time.”
Though now the house’s exterior paint job is peeling and the windows are boarded up, it’s easy to imagine how it once sat proudly on the corner of Clark and 4th streets.
From its pillars and high ceilings to finer details like the stained glass windows and detailing around the doorknobs, the house is an example of the high level of hand-crafted workmanship that went into the creation of so many historic buildings.
This authenticity is what inspired Laramie resident Shane Brown and his family to begin the process of purchasing the house and restoring it.
The house currently sits directly next to Laramie Dental Arts, and the land beneath it belongs to the owner of the practice, Troy Knaub. Knaub has been planning on expanding the office, and needed the land to do so.
Brown planned on moving the house to a new lot to complete the restorations, which would allow Knaub to expand his practice into the area where the house currently sits.
Now that deal is at risk of falling through, as the family has been unable to find a viable lot for the structure.
“We never wanted to tear it down, but we want to expand eventually,” Laramie Dental Arts Office Manager Crissy Schlichenmayer said on behalf of Knaub.
But Brown bought the house months ago, and has been collaborating with Knaub and community groups to find a new place for it to avail.
Moving the house would require that it be cut in two, transferred onto steel beams and then placed on a semi-trailer truck to be moved to its new location — a process that would cost an estimated $35,000, Brown said.
Despite that challenge, the cost and availability of open lots, not moving the house, have been the greatest barrier to the project. Now, Brown may end up selling the house back to Knaub.
Members of the Albany County Historic Preservation Board plan to encourage the dental office to wait a bit longer before demolishing the building, in hopes that another alternative buyer with available land could surface.
“Preserving history sets a good precedent,” Prevedel said. “If a city does get in the habit of demolishing and demolishing, then eventually you won’t have anything historic left.”
The idea of honoring and preserving local history is what inspired Brown to get involved in the project in the first place.
Part of his appreciation for history came from his grandmother in-law, Dicksie Knight May. May is a local historian who is familiar with the early owners of the house through her research of the West Side.
Through her research, May learned that Katherine Fee was the granddaughter of Thomas Fee, who immigrated to Laramie from Ireland in the 1860s or 1870s and lived on the West Side.
Katherine was recorded to be living in the house at 350 N. 4th St. by 1908 or 1909 with her husband, Thomas Lynott and their daughter, Lorena.
“When the people came here, they didn’t talk about anything in the past, because when they got here they had to make a new life,” May said. “They didn’t really talk about the past.”
May could piece together that Katherine’s daughter, Lorena was a student who’d studied singing in New York. The Fee family also owned three ranches in Albany County and would visit one another, she said.
Brown said his top priority is preserving the house and its history, even if it means it doesn’t end up belonging to him.
“History gets erased if you let it,” Brown said. “If the house gets bulldozed, 10 years from now no one will remember it.”