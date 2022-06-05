“Let’s get busy!” Marty Berg called to the volunteer crew, “Or do you want to do this in the heat of the day?”
The “Lime” team, a group of five adults and three children, jumped into action at a home on Harney Street in Laramie. Their mission was to plant a Triumph elm and Skyline honeyloust near the curb.
Teams were named for the balloon colors that identified the trees they would be planting Saturday morning.
The tree planters volunteered for an annual program through Rooted in Laramie, a tree-roots organization that aims to swell the number and diversity of trees in Laramie.
Through Rooted in Laramie, homeowners can buy a limited number of trees for $50 each, said Kyle Spradley, a Rooted in Laramie board member and marketing director.
“We want to diversify Laramie’s urban forest,” he said.
Rooted in Laramie sold 58 trees this year in an online sale. This year’s trees are small, hardy Sucker Punch chokecherry, Triumph elm and Shademaster honeylocust. Hot Wings maple and a few Ohio buckeyes also are in the mix.
All trees are planted on a single day.
And that day this year was Saturday, as volunteers gathered at Greenhill Cemetery and found bundles of trees and mulch ready to load and deliver. Pickups loaded with planting tools and water for workers were quickly gathered and deployed.
Dakota Berg, Rooted in Laramie board secretary, was one crew lead for the Lime team.
“I’ve always been a lover of trees, and I work at a tree company,” Berg said. “It’s really important to get trees into the ground. I love it that (this program) gives people more access to trees because they’re accessible.”
The price for the trees, and volunteers who plant them correctly, are key for participation in the program and survival of the trees, Spradley said.
One Laramie resident who has been in the program for several years had an elm and honeylocust planted on his Spruce Street property. Around the corner, trees from earlier Rooted in Laramie plantings were doing well.
“We’re trying to expand protection from the wind and add more shade, space for birds and squirrels,” Zane Webber said. “We really appreciate everything the group does for the community.”
Upon arriving at one of three locations for planting, the team began digging right-sized holes, then pulled the 12- to 15-foot trees from the truck and made sure their roots were not packed too tightly. After being placed in the holes, the roots were covered with soil and mulch and the trees were tied in place with two stakes.
Crews asked the homeowners for hoses to water the transplants.
The process stalled at times as the diggers unearthed rocks, roots and old pieces of wood. Even with a few delays, the volunteers were able to plant six trees at three locations in less than two hours. They finished before the heat of the day.
Protection from the heat was one of the reasons Jenny Berchenbriter asked for trees for her Harney Street home.
“This house has a southern exposure, so it gets baked,” she said.
She anticipates the new trees will provide shade and attract pollinators to her yard.
Rooted volunteers work with a Fort Collins, Colorado, wholesaler and select varieties that will work in Laramie. As one board member is the city arborist, there is expertise involved in the selection, Spradley said.
Rooted in Laramie is a way to help homeowners understand how to select, plant and care for trees. Once it is in the ground, most of that work involves watering, he said.
Variety and protecting planted trees is an important local goal, he said. Cities that planted monocultures — one kind of tree — discovered that this left them vulnerable to insects or disease.
“The chestnut blight in the early 1900s, now emerald ash borer,” Spradley cited as examples. “There is a huge push to not make this mistake again.”
Although they are not monocultures, many of Laramie’s vintage cottonwood and blue spruce trees are “getting into their later years,” he said, and will need to be replaced.
Founded in 2019, Rooted in Laramie works with the Laramie Rivers Conservation District, city of Laramie, Tiger Tree and the Rotary Club of Laramie’s Shawver Tree Fund.
As of this year, nearly 300 trees will have been planted through the annual program.
Anyone interested in getting on a notification list for next year’s tree planting program can sign up at https://rootedinlaramie.org.