Decades, countless hours and a heart too big to say no has given the Laramie community one of its greatest doctors and volunteers.
The national Jefferson Awards is presented to an individual who has devoted their life to exceptional public service in any area of expertise. Each person is nominated by peers and those who are awarded are brought together for an event to be recognized nationally for their commitments.
Dr. William Michael Comly has been a Laramie resident for many years, working in his private practice and at Ivinson Memorial Hospital from 1983 to 2017. He also has been volunteering in the community for just as long — if not longer.
Comly started volunteering when his longtime friend and coworker, Dr. Daniel Klein, asked him to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity of Albany County. They both sat on the organization’s board working together to help those in need. Comly then continued to volunteer at the Downtown Clinic and at Hospice of Laramie for more than 20 years.
“When he [Klein] was about ready to pass away, that little booger, he said, ‘I want you to do me a favor.’ I said, ‘Sure. What do you need?’ He said, ‘I want you to take over at the Downtown Clinic and Hospice for me. I want you to take my position.’ Well, I told him, ‘I would’ so I have been there for 20 years now.”
Alongside his many years at the clinic and hospice, Comly also has worked as a medical director for Laramie Reproductive Health and is still a doctor of medicine on the city of Laramie Board of Health. In short, Comly is always ready to answer the call anywhere and anytime the community needs him.
“It seems whenever one of these charitable places needs something that they say ‘oh, go ask Dr. Comly.’” he said. “Especially now that I’m retired, why not give somebody a hand? I’m lucky that I have a skill that some people need and I don’t mind sharing it at all.”
Having seen Comly’s hard work for many years Pete Gosar, Downtown Clinic executive director, and Jessica Stalder, Hospice of Laramie executive director, nominated Comly for the Jefferson Awards. Comly was awestruck when first heard he had received the award.
“My first reaction was why me? I’m just an average guy,” Comly said. “There are lots of people who do all kinds of volunteering, I just happened to do medicine.”
The Jefferson Awards, also commonly referred to as a Nobel Prize for public service, highlights ordinary people making an impact in their community through extraordinary volunteerism. Awards are presented at the local and national levels. The nonprofit Jefferson Awards Foundation was started in 1972 by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, U.S. Sen. Robert Taft Jr. and Samuel Beard, a social entrepreneur and public servant who is still president and CEO of the organization.
According to a link to the organization’s website, https://tinyurl.com/h9ytnwhh, recipients include hundreds of national figures, public and private, and tens of thousands from around the nation “representing the good that is happening all around, in every community.”
Comly will be heading to New York City to receive his award and be recognized nationally. At the ceremony he already plans to dedicate his award to Klein as he feels Klein should be the one who is recognized.
“I’m going to accept it in his honor. He was the one that got all this stuff started,” Comly said. “I’m just following up what he asked me to do. It was his brainchild.”
Comly also often spends the time he is not in the Downtown Clinic in his woodworks shop. He makes wood pieces and brings them to local charity auctions, giving all the proceeds of his work to the charitable organization hosting the auction event. He plans to continue to help the Laramie community until he is unable to.
“I just keep going even though I would love to retire,” Comly laughed and then added. “My wife wants me out of the house anyway.”
Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.