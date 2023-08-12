The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2221 was filled with family and friends laughing and celebrating the 100th birthday of the U.S. Navy veteran Evan Herrera.

The celebration on Aug. 5 brought together five generations of the Herrera family including the extended Gonzalez and Garcia families. Daughter Cathy Herrera-Aragon said she expected nearly 150 people to attend throughout the four-hour party.

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

