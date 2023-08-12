From left, Jim Herrera, Karen Van Patten, Evan Herrera, Cathy Herrera-Aragon and Arlene Herrera celebrate in front of a banner and decorations during Evan Herrera’s 100th birthday party on Aug. 5, 2023, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2221.
Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2221 at 2142 E. Garfield Street.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2221 was filled with family and friends laughing and celebrating the 100th birthday of the U.S. Navy veteran Evan Herrera.
The celebration on Aug. 5 brought together five generations of the Herrera family including the extended Gonzalez and Garcia families. Daughter Cathy Herrera-Aragon said she expected nearly 150 people to attend throughout the four-hour party.
Jim Herrera, Evan Herrera’s son, explained that his father was born on July 27, 1923 in the San Luis Valley in California. He stopped attending school in the eighth grade to help his family with expenses.
Evan Herrera then served in the military between 1943-46 during and shortly after World War II. He later arrived in Laramie to work for the Union Pacific Railroad. Following his leave from the railroad he worked at the Mountain Cement Company plant just south of Laramie before his eventual retirement.
According to Herrera-Aragon, Evan Herrera adopted three children and has always had a kind heart towards his family.
“He is such an amazing man,” daughter Arlene Herrera said. “Family means so much to him and he loves spending time with everyone in the family; kids, grandkids and great grandkids.”
The birthday party was hosted in one of Evan Herrera’s favorite places in town, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post. Being a veteran he has found a home at the VFW with others who also have served in the military.
All of his children described Evan Herrera as kind, loyal, hardworking, jovial and amazing.
“I can’t imagine what he is thinking right now after making it to 100,” Jim Herrera said. “But he has always been such a great role model, he is so independent and determined.”
Jim Herrera also spoke highly of his father while describing how Evan Herrera would attend his son’s baseball games throughout the summers, never missing one.
The celebration is a monumental moment for the family because nobody has made it to triple digits in age. But 100 is nothing more than a number to Evan Herrera as he is still very active and spending time with his grandchildren.
“He still has so much energy, he goes hunting and fishing all the time,” Jim Herrera said. “Just three days after his 100th birthday he went four-wheeling!”
