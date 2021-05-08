Getting wet and muddy is a possibility, as are getting a few bug bites and maybe some sunburn if you forget the sunscreen. If none of those are deal breakers, and you see spending some time wandering through lush vegetation, looking for critters, now is a chance to step up and volunteer for the Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project through the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute.
Mason Lee, senior project coordinator of the Biodiversity Institute, is a herpetologist – a person who studies amphibians and reptiles – and has a hard time putting into words just what she finds so interesting about frogs, toads and salamanders.
“Frogs and toads are particularly fun because you can both see and hear them,” Lee said. “They’re just really cute when you actually have the good fortune to catch one.”
Whether you agree with the cuteness factor or not, amphibians certainly are interesting in their own right. However, counting them and knowing where they are is difficult.
That’s where the Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project comes in. The project attracts both citizen scientists and professional biologists to gather as much information as possible about amphibians in Wyoming.
Lee said volunteers need no prior experience in identifying amphibians since training is a part of the project and helps fill those gaps.
Volunteers can report random observations on amphibians they see or hear, but there’s also the opportunity to take part in a more systematic approach and adopt a catchment. A catchment is a site with ponds and streams. The methodology requires volunteers either pair up and use the dual-observer survey method, or adopt a catchment as a team of three or more members who work together to look for amphibians.
Each catchment is surveyed at least twice each summer, although volunteers have the option of doing one or both surveys. The timing varies with the catchments because of elevation differences, but generally takes place between June and late July.
There are 18 catchments up for adoption in the Medicine Bow National Forest, including sites on Pole Mountain, in the Snowy Range, and also in the Sierra Madre Mountains. There are also 15 sites in the Routt National Forest, just south of the state line into Colorado. For those looking for a more involved outing, there are 35 sites in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in northwest and far west Wyoming.
The sites are available for adoption now via the Biodiversity Institute website (www.wyobiodiversity.org). In the online application, volunteers select a first and second catchment choice, in case the first one is already adopted. Accessibility of the catchments varies. Some have easy access with a nearby road. Others require hiking and possibly camping out overnight to get to the catchments early in the morning.
All volunteers participate in online and/or in-person training. The online training includes how-to videos as well as descriptions of each possible species that might be found. The training website even includes audio samples of the various species’ calls.
The surveys involve meandering through suitable habitat, which can be wet and muddy. The goal is to search for movement as a frog, toad or salamander seeks to flee. There’s also the possibility of using a dip net to check for tadpoles in shallow waters. For the surveys, canine pals are best left at home to ensure frogs and toads aren’t inadvertently flushed by the dog and not seen by the human.
Lee admits that catching a frog is not that easy.
“They are often very small and difficult to catch,” Lee said. “You might hear one, but never actually see it.”
One tip for catching toads and frogs is to pretend you’re 10 years old again; getting wet and muddy often helps. One training video offers tips on how to hold a frog or toad to prevent harming it. Once a frog is in hand, there is also the need to swab its legs and abdomen to collect a sample that will later be tested in the laboratory for the chytrid fungus, a disease that is especially deadly to amphibians.
The deadline to adopt a catchment is May 25 with the various locations available on a first come basis. Plan now to volunteer to maybe get a little muddy while looking for cool little critters.
TO VOLUNTEER
Where: Various site options in the Medicine Bow National Forest, Routt National Forest, or Bridger-Teton National Forest
How to get started: Go to www.wyomingbiodiveristy.org and click on the Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project logo.
What you need: All gear, except for personal items, is provided. Some sites have easy access and others require hiking. Team up with a friend or go as a small group/family.
When: Sign up by May 25; training dates are yet to be announced with surveys in June/July
Cost: Free