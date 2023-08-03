Swine showmanship is all about looks — looking good, looking out for the pig and looking at the judge.

Reese Senior, who earned first place in the 2023 4-H Senior Showmanship, senior division, said the event focuses on the participants’ knowledge of their pigs as well as making the pig and the handlers look good in the ring at the Albany County Fair.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus