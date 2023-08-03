Reese Senior, left, and Abbey Torbert keep their eyes on the judge despite the intentions of their pigs during the Albany County Fair 4-H senior swine showmanship contest on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
Maura Ogden keeps control of her pig as it heads toward a competitor during the Albany County Fair 4-H junior swine showmanship event on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
Judge Ben Fritz, right, keeps an eye on the pigs and their handlers during the Albany County Fair 4-H senior swine showmanship competition on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
Swine showmanship is all about looks — looking good, looking out for the pig and looking at the judge.
Reese Senior, who earned first place in the 2023 4-H Senior Showmanship, senior division, said the event focuses on the participants’ knowledge of their pigs as well as making the pig and the handlers look good in the ring at the Albany County Fair.
Senior, an incoming sophomore at Laramie High School, said “looking good” included handlers keeping the pig calm and keeping focused on the judge.
The competition was held Tuesday evening at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
The handlers used only their experience with their animals, a thin pig whip and sometimes a small grooming brush as tools in the competition ring.
In announcing Senior as the winner, Judge Ben Fritz said he “liked the intensity this lady brings to the show ring.”
Fritz said that the top finishers in the senior division were separated by only a few points. He praised the contestants for handling the pigs well, even those whose charges were not having a good day.
With other contestants and their pigs in the show ring, keeping the pigs calm was sometimes a losing endeavor.
Senior grew up with farm animals and has worked with her show pigs every day for about six months. That contact helped her understand her pig’s moods and helped her learn how to keep them calm.
She said she has noticed that pigs can get a little competitive and that can affect their behavior in the ring.
Watching the junior showmanship from the fence was Kelsey Gallegos, an 18-year veteran of livestock shows, who mentored junior competitor Jade Davis.
Gallegos said Jade had to contend with her animal “riding the fence line.” She praised Jade for an outstanding job of keeping her pig under control despite its other intentions.
Though Jade’s pig did not place, Gallegos said her advice for all contestants applies to both the show ring and life in general, “Never quit trying. Tomorrow will bring bright and better things.”
