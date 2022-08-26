The air felt a little more brisk Thursday morning as students across Albany County sharpened their pencils, organized their notebooks and headed back to school for the fall.
“There’s nothing that matches the optimism that comes with the first week of school,” said Carlos Mellizo, counselor at Beitel Elementary School in Laramie.
As families attended meet-and-greets the night before the first day and walked through the doors Thursday morning, some educators and parents expressed a sigh of relief for a renewed feeling of routine more than two years into a pandemic.
“I’m super-excited going back knowing that there will be a sense of normalcy,” said Mandi Pollard, art teacher at Beitel and Harmony elementary schools.
She explained that while mask requirements were lifted for local public schools last year, this will be the first time since before spring 2020 that teachers aren’t required to follow specific protocols. At Beitel, it also is the first time students can fully enjoy recess and lunch periods in the cafeteria rather than in their classrooms.
Educators, students and parents experienced a range of emotions waiting for school to start at Indian Paintbrush Elementary. Some kids were quick to run to the playground with friends they hadn’t seen in months, while others stuck near their parents until the bell rang.
“I’m a little scared,” said Isla Banks, who was starting her first day of kindergarten. “I’m going to meet a lot of different friends.”
While nerves are to be expected, this year educators were extra prepared to ease students of all ages into the social vortex of school and through their transition from following strict pandemic protocols.
Multiple schools meet-up nights this week, where students could get to know their teachers and move into their desks before the big day. The social emphasis also expanded to employees, who spent time getting to know one another above and beyond the routine tasks of going through training and classroom setup.
“I’m looking forward to being able to be a more outward facing community,” said Beitel Principal Loren Engel.
This type of engagement is important to parents, some of whom experienced milestones with their kids Thursday.
“This is our kindergartner’s first day, and we also just dropped off our (high school) freshman,” said Ashley Comtti. “We are excited for change and all the support the district can offer. It’s a big day.”
Added challenges
Despite their optimism, Albany County School District 1 administrators have so far had a tumultuous start to the school year with concerns about the completion of the new Slade Elementary building and pending debates over state education funding.
Leading up to the first day, teachers and staff have spent hours preparing Slade for its opening, with staff from other schools showing up to help and some employees staying as late as 11 p.m.
Despite their efforts, the first day for Slade students was pushed back to Monday after the school failed to obtain an occupancy permit from the city of Laramie in time for a Thursday start.
The permit was not approved after a Wednesday inspection because tactile plates for the handicap parking sidewalk egress at the school had not been installed. Construction workers could be seen installing the plates at the school early Thursday morning, but without the permit the school was not allowed to host students, said Superintendent John Goldhardt.
“Although this is highly disappointing, we do not want students in the building until every safety factor has been checked off,” he said. “I am most appreciative to the Slade staff who have worked so hard to prepare their rooms and their content materials in this facility.”
He said city officials have been cooperative in the process as well.
Tight purse strings
Statewide conversations on funding public education also came to a head last week when the Wyoming Education Association filed a lawsuit against the state alleging it’s failed to provide pay its share for Wyoming schools.
The WEA claims the state has continuously failed to provide enough funding for schools to adjust employee salaries with inflation, among other issues, according to reporting by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
“It affects what we can do in Albany County,” said ACSD1 Board Chairperson Janice Marshall. “We’re not getting that external cost adjustment. We know that the cost of living is going up for our employees (but) we’re not getting those funds to give those salary increases.”
ACSD has lost about $1 million in state money, Marshall said. The school board was still able to provide employees with routine pay increases, but had to use money from a reserve account to do it.
Some local school leaders have said that despite budget concerns, budget tightening has yet to profoundly impact their day-to-day operations.
“We were able to have positions filled and programs and needs met,” said Dave Hardesty, principal at Linford Elementary School. “I’m confident we’ll be able to meet the needs of our students and our teachers will have the materials and support they need.”
One of Goldhardt’s goals is to have a finance committee work to find ways to get enough money into the district’s operating budget so it doesn’t have to dip into reserve accounts, Marshall said.
Along with a new adventure for local kindergartners, the beginning of this school year also is the first for Goldhardt as ACSD1 superintendent. He began in July, replacing former Superintendent Jubal Yenni, who resigned as of the end of the last fiscal year.
“I’m really optimistic about this school year,” she said. “I think Dr. Goldhardt will be well prepared to lead the district.