The air felt a little more brisk Thursday morning as students across Albany County sharpened their pencils, organized their notebooks and headed back to school for the fall.

“There’s nothing that matches the optimism that comes with the first week of school,” said Carlos Mellizo, counselor at Beitel Elementary School in Laramie.

Indian Paintbrush Elementary

Staff at Paintbrush Elementary School greet teachers, parents and students on the first day of school Thursday morning.
Indian Paintbrush Elementary

Students toss a football around at Indian Paintbrush Elementary School before the start of the first day of school Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus