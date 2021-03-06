There was hope back in late October when a 12 inch dump of snow blanketed the ski trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area. Skiers rejoiced, looking ahead to an early start to the ski season. Then the snow spigot slowed to a trickle, when it flowed at all. Now the basin that includes the Happy Jack Recreation Area has a snowpack that is 32% of normal. This is an improvement over the 23% two weeks ago, but is still quite dismal.
Don Day, Jr., president and meteorologist with DayWeather, Inc., said the current strong LaNiña is to blame. A LaNiña is when ocean temperatures around the equator in the Pacific Ocean are colder, affecting tropical atmospheric circulation.
Thanks to the LaNiña, snow is piling up in northwest Wyoming as fast-moving storms come through. This is expected with a LaNiña, as are the high winds we’ve been seeing here in southeast Wyoming. These storms roll across the Rocky Mountains, coming from the northwest, but tend to run out of moisture by the time they get to the Pole Mountain area between Laramie and Cheyenne.
“Big dumps of snow in the Happy Jack Area typically come from upslope storms,” Day said. “Those just have not occurred this season due to the LaNiña.”
Day said that’s not to say they won’t come this season; spring is often the big snow period, as most long time Wyoming residents know. For an upslope storm to form, first the jetstream needs to slow.
“Then, if we get a surface low in southeast Colorado, the wind turns in a counter-clockwise direction, bringing wind in from the east,” Day said. “An upslope storm can bring a big dump of snow to the Summit area, while dropping very little in Laramie.”
According to Van Jacobson, board member with the Medicine Bow Nordic Association that maintains the ski trails at Happy Jack, grooming on the Nordic ski trails was delayed this season until Dec. 29. That was the latest start since the winter of 1995. In 1994 and 1995, MBNA didn’t start grooming until January 28 and 7, respectively.
In spite of the late start to actual grooming, skiers have been using the trails since mid-December. MBNA board member, Bern Hinckley, said skier numbers have been surprisingly high. He keeps track of skier use via the trail counter at the Tie City Trailhead. The count for this January was 244 round-trips per day, which is close to the 264 per day for January of 2020.
“Last year was one of the four highest Januarys since we started detailed counting in 2006,” Hinckley said. “People want to go skiing and, to their credit, they are not insisting on ideal conditions. Many of the trails were user-packed and quite skiable back in December, well before Randy Hulme, our head groomer, even made his first roller passes. Maybe we’re seeing less interest due to low snow being counteracted by Covid-19 generating cabin fever and getting people outside for some exercise. The bottom line is that skiing at Happy Jack has been in full swing since the first of the year and the parking lot is full.”
In spite of the low snow Hulme and Dan Lewis, assistant groomer, have been packing and rolling every flake they can to keep snow on the trails. The result is surprisingly good conditions. While thin spots are present, they are usually easy to avoid.
Hulme tends to dismiss such efforts as not qualifying as real grooming. Those who use the trails frequently are aware of Hulme’s efforts to smooth the trails and create an almost manicured artistry out of the snow. Those efforts result in smooth “corduroy” for skate skiers, and precise parallel tracks for classic skiers. Bumps are smoothed out by both grooming equipment and good old-fashioned shoveling. Such conditions attract Nordic skiers from as far away as the Colorado Front Range.
Thanks to a recent up-tick in snow depths, Hulme finally set classic tracks last week and rolled out some nice “corduroy.”
In addition to the low snow, high LaNiña winds also plagued the area this season.
“We have problems where the snow is gone before we can pack it down,” Jacobson said. “There are areas that haven’t been a big problem in the past that haven’t been able to hold the snow this winter.”
Still, the season continues and there’s a chance even the snowpack on the ski trails could improve. Day said during the last strong LaNiña year of 2010-2011, heavy snows arrived in the Snowy Range late in the season.
In April of 2011, he recorded 87 inches of snow at his measuring station at Keystone in the Snowy Range, compared to an average of 31 inches. Snow also came in March of 2011, with 58 inches compared to the average of 38 inches.
The crystal ball is still cloudy on how the ski season and the snowpack will pan out this year. Regardless, thanks to MBNA grooming efforts, the skiing is quite good.
“Don’t be put off by the low snow,” Hinckley said. “The skiing at Happy Jack is fine. The MBNA grooming and packing operation, including shoveling, has done wonders with what snow there is. Get on your skis!”