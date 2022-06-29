Matthew Caggiano
Gold Dodge Ram 1500
Laramie Police Department posted to Facebook on Tuesday asking for help finding a missing person.
Matthew Caggiano was last seen in Laramie on Saturday, according to the Facebook post.
Caggiano may be driving a gold 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 with a lime green tool box in the back. The vehicle is registered in Idaho with the plate number 1A063MJ.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts or knows if he is OK should call LPD dispatch at 307-721-2526. The reference number for the case is 22-10256.
