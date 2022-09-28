Police chief candidates

The top three candidates for Laramie Police Department chief participate in a forum with community members on Thursday evening at the Laramie Municipal Operations Center. Abby Vander Graaff/Laramie Boomerang

LARAMIE – Mental health response and community relations were among top issues put before three applicants for Laramie Police Department chief, during a forum last week.

This city is searching for a replacement for Dale Stalder, who retired earlier after 13 years at the LPD helm.

