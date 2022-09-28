...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
417, 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 425, 427, AND 428...
* WIND...West 15 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
The top three candidates for Laramie Police Department chief participate in a forum with community members on Thursday evening at the Laramie Municipal Operations Center. Abby Vander Graaff/Laramie Boomerang
LARAMIE – Mental health response and community relations were among top issues put before three applicants for Laramie Police Department chief, during a forum last week.
This city is searching for a replacement for Dale Stalder, who retired earlier after 13 years at the LPD helm.
The applicants are Brian Browne of Anaheim Police Department in California, Frank Rodriguez of the Criminal Investigations Division for the North Carolina Department of Insurance and Robert Terry, the LPD interim police chief.
“While law enforcement serves a phenomenal purpose, I don’t know that they should be the first ones to respond to certain situations,” Rodriguez said about mental health crises.
Rodriguez has worked community mental health professionals to coordinate a model where professionals are the first to respond, with law enforcement present as support. He worked with the community to create a crisis intervention team focused on veterans, he said.
“I would encourage collaboration in Laramie,” Rodriguez said. “It starts right there in the dispatch center.”
Terry said that while he would like to integrate mental health professionals into police response practices, there aren’t enough resources.
“Currently the only option is to call 911 and the only option is for police to respond,” Terry said. “There’s not enough mental health professionals in this county (or) this entire state to do what we would like to do.”
He said LPD is working with the Albany County Mental Health Board to connect people with mental health resources and provide a co-response in limited situations. He said police officers should be trained to de-escalate situations.
Browne explained that growing up with a father who was a recovering drug addict, he was exposed to mental health issues, which helped him develop empathy and communication skills.
He said police departments should recognize that the presence of officers can sometimes escalate a situation. A solution could be connecting people with mental health resources or letting mental health professionals respond to situations on their own.
“(There) needs to be a change in philosophy,” Browne said. “Unless there’s a real, current threat to another citizen in our community, we have to be willing to walk away from that situation.”
For a longer version of this article, see the website of the Laramie Boomerang, which is affiliated with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle:WyomingNews.com/LaramieBoomerang