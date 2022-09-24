Police chief candidate forum 1

The top three candidates for Laramie Police Department chief participate in a forum with community members on Thursday evening at the Laramie Municipal Operations Center. The candidates answered questions regarding mental health response and community relationships.

 Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang

Mental health response and community relations were some of the top issues put before three applicants for Laramie Police Department chief during a forum on Thursday evening.

The city of Laramie is searching for a new police chief to replace Dale Stalder, who retired earlier this month after holding the position for more than 13 years.

Police chief candidate forum

