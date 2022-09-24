Mental health response and community relations were some of the top issues put before three applicants for Laramie Police Department chief during a forum on Thursday evening.
The city of Laramie is searching for a new police chief to replace Dale Stalder, who retired earlier this month after holding the position for more than 13 years.
The applicants are Brian Browne of Anaheim Police Department in California, Frank Rodriguez of the Criminal Investigations Division for the North Carolina Department of Insurance and Robert Terry, the interim police chief at Laramie Police Department.
While the city has the final say on who will become the new chief, the forum offered residents an opportunity to meet the applicants and ask them questions.
Mental health response
“While law enforcement serves a phenomenal purpose, I don’t know that they should be the first ones to respond to certain situations,” Rodriguez said about a police response to mental health crisis situations.
Rodriguez has experience working with community mental health professionals to coordinate a response model where professionals are the first to respond, with law enforcement present as support. He also has worked with the community to create a crisis intervention team specifically focused on veterans, he said.
“I would encourage collaboration in Laramie,” Rodriguez said. “I do believe it starts right there in the dispatch center.”
Terry said that while he would like to integrate mental health professionals into police response practices, there aren’t enough resources to do that feasibly.
“Currently the only option is to call 911 and the only option is for police to respond,” Terry said. “There’s not enough mental health professionals in this county (or) this entire state to do what we would like to do.”
He said LPD is working with the Albany County Mental Health Board to connect people with mental health resources and provide a co-response in limited situations.
He said police officers should also be trained to de-escalate situations through Crisis Intervention Team training, and that he is looking into additional mental health training opportunities.
Browne explained that growing up with a father who was a recovering drug addict, he has been exposed to an array of mental health issues which helped him develop empathy and communication skills.
He said police departments should recognize that the very presence of officers can sometimes escalate a situation rather than resolve it. A solution to this could be connecting people with mental health resources or letting mental health professionals respond to situations on their own.
“(There) needs to be a change in philosophy,” Browne said. “Unless there’s a real, current threat to another citizen in our community, we have to be willing to walk away from that situation.”
He talked about multiple programs in California that were successful, including a homeless liaison officer team and a community care response team that did not include officers. One drawback to these programs is that they’re expensive, he said.
Community engagement
The applicants were split on how police department should engage with their local communities.
Terry said he would not support the creation of a civilian oversight board due to concerns that local policy doesn’t allow for the sharing of personnel documents or information about police violence.
He said he would be willing to meet with the community to review different incidents and create any needed policy changes from there.
“There’s a reason these gentlemen want to come to Laramie,” Terry said of the other applicants. “It’s because they think it’s a good department as is.”
While Browne avoided the word “oversight,” he said having a community review board is important. In his department in Anaheim, the police share information on major incidents with a trained community panel and hold public briefings where anyone can ask questions about what happened.
He said community engagement and relationship building is one of his priorities.
“This is a phenomenal organization,” Browne said of LPD. “They are doing things the right way for the right reasons, and there’s no reason not to be transparent and open that up to the community.”
Rodriguez said he’d be interested in a partnership board where civilians and law enforcement can collaborate. The desire for community oversight is concerning because it indicates a lack of trust in law enforcement, he said.
“It’s really based on a misunderstanding, and the community has not developed a phenomenal understanding of what the department is doing,” Rodriguez said.
Public interaction
LPD officers should be taught to treat everyone with dignity and respect, Terry said. He said that the department minimizes bias in officers by looking at their backgrounds during hiring and continuing to monitor their work.
He added that an important way to help members of underserved groups is to connect them with resources in the community.
“We just want to make sure that they get the best service, they’re safe, they’re not left out in the cold and they remember that we helped them,” Terry said.
Browne said police officers should do a better job of tailoring their services to each individual situation.
This could mean refraining from giving someone living in their car a parking ticket and instead connecting them with groups that help with homelessness, but still giving a speeding ticket to someone driving 100 miles per hour, he said.
“Law enforcement hasn’t always been positive,” Browne said. “Our profession has to take ownership over that.”
One way to minimize bias in the department would be through training officers and encouraging them to get to know members of diverse communities they may not otherwise interact with, he said.
Rodriguez emphasized the importance of explaining law enforcement actions to civilians so they leave an interaction understanding why things happened the way they did.
“You’re never gonna call us on your best days — it’s going to be the worst of days,” Rodriguez said. “It might be bad news, but letting people understand so they feel like they have proper service (is important).”
He said that while he doesn’t believe law enforcement has exhibited prejudice, the best way to avoid bias is for officers to practice clear judgment and professionalism, starting with leadership.
He said that regardless of what religion, sexual orientation, political view or immigration status someone has, they should get fair service.
“I’m not here to change the department,” Rodriguez said. “I’m really here to complement a community and an organization.”
Public comment
At the end of the forum, the public had an opportunity to talk one-on-one with the three applicants. One emotional attendee grabbed the attention of the room when he raised questions about whether the applicants will stay true to their words after being selected for a police chief position.
“We have an awesome community,” he said. “When you deal with these people, they don’t treat you with dignity, they don’t treat you with respect … my family needs help, and where is it?”