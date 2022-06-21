An armorned tactical vehicle, left, and other Laramie Police Department offiers block off South 2nd Street at Ivinson Avenue on Tuesday evening. The 200 block of South 2nd Street was evacuated and closed for more than 90 minutes after someone called in a bomb threat to police dispatch.
Laramie Police Department have issued an all-clear after evacuating the 200 block of South 2nd Street in downtown for more than 90 minutes Tuesday evening.
A call to the police dispatch center threatening to detonate a bomb at a specific location on the block prompted the LPD to send out a series of public safety emergency alerts.
"We are currently mitigating a bomb threat in the downtown area," reads the latest LPD post made shortly before the all-clear. "We appreciate your patience with the road closures. Persons in the immediate threat area have been evacuated."
The initial treat came in to the dispatch center a little after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and the area was cleared about 7:15 p.m.
Crowbar & Grill, The Curiosity Shoppe, Hammontree Real Estate, Chalk N' Cheese and Cowgirl Yarn were among the businesses evacuated, according the LPD's notices.
More information about the nature of the threat and response weren't immediately available.
