Retiring sergeant Paul Wick, left, accepts a gift including a flag that was flown over the Laramie Police Department last Friday, the day of his retirement ceremony. Joshua Anderson, a former officer, created the framed tribute. Lieutenent Ryan Thompson made the presentation.
Paul Wick, a Laramie Police Department sergeant described as a mentor and supervisor who “did it right,” was honored last Friday at a retirement ceremony at the LPD office.
At the emotional ceremony, Robert Terry, LPD assistant police chief, outlined Wick’s 22-year career. But like the 16 other officers and co-workers who spoke at the ceremony, Terry described not just what Wick did but how he did it.
“He was a fair, knowledgeable, empathetic sergeant, supporting his people and leading by example. We are going to miss him,” Terry said.
Wick started with the Laramie Police Department as a patrol officer in May 2000 and was promoted to sergeant in August 2004, said Robert Terry, LPD interim chief. In May 2021, Wick took over the training sergeant position, which included interviewing, hiring and training new candidates as well as maintaining competencies for current officers.
In 2004, he and three other officers pulled a person from a burning car, earning them the department’s Medal of Valor.
“It means a lot,” Terry said. “It is for bravery above and beyond, where you place your lives at extreme risk to save another.”
Terry, who worked under Wick earlier in his career, added, “I knew he had my back.”
After the short official retirement ceremony, a stream of co-workers, fellow officers, including current retired LPD personnel walked up to the podium to offer stories of the person they called their mentor.
Officer Chip Cirillo said he had just been recruited to the LPD, and found Wick to be someone he could depend on.
“Cops look at other cops. He impressed the hell out of me. If you have to tell anyone you’re a leader, you ain’t,” Cirillo said. Wick’s strength as a sergeant, Cirillo said was his calm response to stressful situations, what Cirillo called “a calm in the storm.”
Andrea Senior said her memory from years as a dispatcher was that Wick was not only supported his team, but was able to work well with the public. She described an incident where he handled a complaint from a resident about an LPD officer.
“These people were wrapped around the axle,” Senior said, describing their level of anger. “He would come in, do everything he has to do but because he is such a good person, he would bring that situation down.”
Terry said that Wick’s promotion to sergeant came early in his career, and Wick enjoyed the position so much he wanted to remain in it.
A patrol sergeant, Terry said in an earlier interview, is a first line supervisor directly involved with daily police patrol.
“It’s one of the hardest jobs, but one of the most important jobs in the department, simply because they are directly responsible for a shift of eight of more people at one time. Everything a patrol officer does on their watch has to be scrutinized,” Terry said.
“Patrol is the bread and butter of the department and that is where you will have the most impact as an officer and with the community and still be doing police work,” he said.
In that role, Wick was very level headed, and respected by the people in the department, Terry said.
“He was very diplomatic; one of those officers who is going to keep his guys motivated and inspired, but also keep them accountable, following procedures, general orders, reports,” Terry said.
Terry said three new officers have been promoted to sergeant this year.