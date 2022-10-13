LPD Paul Wick retirement

Retiring sergeant Paul Wick, left, accepts a gift including a flag that was flown over the Laramie Police Department last Friday, the day of his retirement ceremony. Joshua Anderson, a former officer, created the framed tribute. Lieutenent Ryan Thompson made the presentation.

 Carol Ryczek/For the Boomerang

Paul Wick, a Laramie Police Department sergeant described as a mentor and supervisor who “did it right,” was honored last Friday at a retirement ceremony at the LPD office.

At the emotional ceremony, Robert Terry, LPD assistant police chief, outlined Wick’s 22-year career. But like the 16 other officers and co-workers who spoke at the ceremony, Terry described not just what Wick did but how he did it.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus