The art community lost an important contributor recently when Laramie-born artist Stevon Lucero died Nov. 28 at age 72. Lucero leaves a legacy built through a lifetime of meaningful work and connections throughout his communities of Laramie and Denver.
Lucero grew up in the Gem City and studied at the University of Wyoming before moving to Denver to pursue his art career. Throughout his life he created hundreds of works depicting Latinx culture and what called “metarealism.”
“He just had the greatest imagination,” said Lucero’s friend and fellow artist Al Sanchez. “He started doing the Aztec arts and Mayan gods and he was the best at that.”
In 1978, Lucero, Sanchez and many others collaborated to create the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council (CHAC) in Denver. CHAC became a special place for artists to meet, share philosophies and build community through Latinx art. Sanchez noted that CHAC also lost another beloved artist, Roberto Lucero, on Nov. 10.
“He was very community minded,” Sanchez said of Stevon Lucero. “He loved the community and he just wanted to make it better. The only way he knew how to do it was with a paintbrush.”
One such project was the mural “Paredes Hablando” or “Walls that Talk” that Lucero painted for Laramie in 2010. The goal of the large, three-panel mural was to show the contributions Latinx people have made to Wyoming.
A group of University of Wyoming students came up with the idea for the work, and Lucero was recruited to paint it in collaboration with La Radio Montanesa Voz de la Gente, or KOCA 93.5, a local Latinx radio station that aims to enhance understanding of Latinx culture through arts programming and other initiatives.
The mural depicts places in Wyoming that have ties to the Latinx community and people who were important to the state’s history. The mural also includes important people in Lucero’s life, such as his mother.
Connie Coca, founder of KOCA 93.5 and friend of Lucero, said that including women in his art was especially important as they are often forgotten in tellings of Latinx history. She said that the mural was exciting for Lucero and the community, especially given Lucero’s need to move to Denver early in his career.
“(Lucero’s) art was not the type of art that … Laramie was open to,” Coca said of Lucero’s early career. “He felt like he had to move away.”
Stevon’s wife Arlette said that her husband was constantly creating new works of art and cycled different pieces through his permanent space at CHAC monthly. He was known as “Maestro” by some and could be found spending hours talking with other artists and offering them advice.
One of these artists was Robert Maestas, who went on to collaborate on many works with Lucero, including one that was part of Lucero’s final commission at Meow Wolf in Denver.
“(Lucero) was a very spiritual artist and a great artist from my perspective who inspired me to do better things in my life,” Maestas said.
Besides his artwork, one of the many things that stood out about Lucero was his humility and ability to build community through CHAC.
“He was so humble,” Areltte Lucero said. “He did not realize how big an impact he was making.”
The COVID-19 pandemic presented an immense challenge to CHAC, but the organization was kept alive against the odds thanks to the love and commitment of its members, including her husband, Arlette Lucero said.
“We have all been so dedicated to this organization that it can’t die, and it won’t die,” she said. “And wherever Steve’s at, he won’t let it die either.”
Those close to Lucero all said that he was a unique, spiritual person who made a positive impact not just on the art community, but on humanity as a whole.
“He was profound,” Arlette Lucero said. “Being his wife, I would hear his philosophies, I would hear his dreams. ... He thought of his community and his friends and his family — those were all first for him.”
Lucero’s art and actions in life will continue to speak volumes for those in his community.
“He wasn’t of this earth,” Maestas said. “He was beyond our times and came to visit us for a while, and then went on his journey.”