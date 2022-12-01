U.S. Senate-Lummis

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., departs following a vote in support of the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the U.S. Capitol.

 Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images

CHEYENNE — U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., voted in support of federal protections for same-sex marriage Tuesday, one of 12 Republicans to vote in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act as it passed 61-36 in the Senate.

She was not joined by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., who has previously said in statements that he believes that marriage is between a man and a woman. He voted against the bill during the test vote earlier this month and again Tuesday.

