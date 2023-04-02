Ride For Raylan

From left to right, siblings Wyatt, 5, Raylan, 7, Krystina, 12, and Jaydon, 14, ride bikes near their home on F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne on Aug. 27, 2022. Raylan has a rare genetic condition called SYNGAP1 that causes hypotonia, decreased muscle tone, that leads to low mobility, among other symptoms. Recently, Make-A-Wish Wyoming granted Raylan an adaptive tricycle so that he may bike ride with his family, an activity they often enjoy together.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

TORRINGTON — Make-A-Wish Wyoming recently announced it is celebrating 700 wishes granted across the state since its inception in 1985.

“The organization has been able to positively impact 700 — and counting — Wyoming wish kids’ lives,” said spokeswoman Jessica Stanbury. “It’s been a long journey getting to this milestone, but it has been rewarding and inspiring on so many levels for those currently working with Make-A-Wish Wyoming and those who paved the way over the past 38 years.”

