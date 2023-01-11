Connie Coca

Activist Connie Coca at the launch of a mural celebrating Laramie’s Latinx culture and community.

 Ana Castro/Courtesy via WyoFile

Connie Coca’s hands were covered in masa when she answered the door. In the thick of making tamales to share with family and friends for Christmas, she insisted—peeling dough from her fingers—that it was a fine time for a visit.

The Laramie activist, who turns 80 on Sunday, Jan. 15, is known for her hard work and unrelenting optimism.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus