The Laramie Police Department received notification Wednesday afternoon of a dead body found on University of Wyoming property on the 1900 block of East Harney Street.
LPD issued a temporary road closure between 15th and 22nd streets for eastbound and westbound traffic to safely conduct initial investigative procedures, according to LPD’s official Facebook page.
Officials said the body found is not connected to the dead body found earlier the same day on the 500 block of Buchanan Street or to the two dead bodies found earlier this month.
Jacob Kiester, a record specialist with Laramie Police, said nine officers responded to the dispatch call and were included in the initial report. It is not known at this time who is leading the investigation.
UW Police Chief Mike Samp identified the deceased as 27-year-old Dustin Murdoch, who has no known affiliation to the university.
Murdoch’s body was reportedly found shortly before 3:30 p.m. in a field near a walking path near Baker Street, Steven Morgan, LPD’s Public Safety Answering Point administrator, said.
Because the incident occurred on university property, UW police are collaborating with LPD on the investigation.
“At this time, there is no indication that foul play was involved,” Samp told the Boomerang, adding, “We do not believe there is any danger to the broader community.”
The county coroner, who was unavailable for comment, has received Murdoch’s body for autopsy, which will confirm cause of death, Samp said. The coroner’s report should be ready in a week’s time, he added, depending on caseload, case complexity and any necessary laboratory results for a conclusive report.
In the interim, police officials are encouraging community members with any information concerning Murdoch’s death to contact either the Laramie Police or UW Police.
“There’s information that people have about individuals and their habits or maybe the last time they were seen,” Morgan said, “It helps piece together the full picture of what happened.”
In fact, Samp said, Murdoch’s identity was confirmed through a tip received by a Laramie community member who called in.
Anyone with information concerning circumstances surrounding the death of Murdoch is encouraged to contact the Laramie Police Department at 307-721-2526 or the University of Wyoming Police Department at 307-766-5179. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via text using the keyword “UWyo” to 847411.