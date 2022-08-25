DOUGLAS — A Converse County jury took about three hours Thursday to convict Solomon Bolen on 13 of 15 felonies stemming from the attempted murder of three California hunters just short of a year ago.

The 42-year-old Douglas-area resident was charged with a slew of crimes stemming from a spree along Irvine Road in October 2021, with burglaries involving weapons and pickup trucks and culminating with the shooting of the three out-of-state hunters – George Heger, John Cleary and Richard Cleary – as they sat in their truck. A few minutes earlier, the hunters had an encounter with Bolen, whom they found lurking at their hunting camp set up on the Prado Ranch.

