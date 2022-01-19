Laramie police use a bullhorn to talk with an emotionally charged man who climbed the outside of St. Matthew’s Cathedral on Wedneday afternoon. After more than two hours on the roof of the church, responders were able to coax the man down.
Laramie police use a ladder truck to bring a man down from the outside of St. Matthew’s Cathedral on Wednesday evening. After climbing the outside of the church, the man, who was agitated by not armed, was coaxed down after about two hours.
Laramie police use a bullhorn to talk with an emotionally charged man who climbed the outside of St. Matthew’s Cathedral on Wedneday afternoon. After more than two hours on the roof of the church, responders were able to coax the man down.
Carol Ryczek/Boomerang
Laramie police use a ladder truck to bring a man down from the outside of St. Matthew’s Cathedral on Wednesday evening. After climbing the outside of the church, the man, who was agitated by not armed, was coaxed down after about two hours.
Laramie first responders negotiated with a man who climbed the outside of St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Laramie on Wednesday afternoon for about two hours before the man was brought down from his perch on the church’s roof.
Police, the Laramie Fire Department and Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to the church at Ivinson and 3rd streets in downtown at about 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a man climbing the outside of the church. There were about six police cars, three fire trucks and an ambulance staged at the scene.
Police responded to the incident first and trained weapons at the man while commanding him to get down from the roof. The man, who did not appear to be armed, did not follow their commands and wrapped what appeared to be a rope or cable around his waist.
The man pushed away a ladder that was placed against the church to reach him multiple times. At another point, he threw phones off the roof that responders had placed there and smashed one of them.
Law enforcement reportedly called in a negotiator to talk with the man. A priest from the church also appeared to make multiple efforts to speak with him.
The main downtown north-south corridor through Laramie, 3rd street between University Avenue and Grand Avenue was closed for about two hours as the afternoon turned to dusk and temperatures dipped into the teens. Intersections with 2nd and 4th streets were closed as well.
It’s not clear why the man, who appeared upset at times yelled at police, climbed the church. He was eventually coaxed into a Fire Department ladder truck bucket and brought down in restraints a little after 5:30 p.m. and loaded into the ambulance.