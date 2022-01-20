Laramie police officers talk with a man who had climbed up the outside of St. Matthew's Cathedral on Wednesday afternoon. After two hours on the roof of the church, he was brought down and taken into custody.
A transient who spent about two hours on the roof of St. Matthew's Cathedral on Wednesday afternoon suspected felony property destruction and misdemeanor use of a controlled substance, which was methamphetamine.
The man, identified as Gary Powers, 46, was taken to the hospital for an evaluation before being transported to the Albany County Detention Center, according to a press release from the Laramie Police Department.
Police responded to the incident after receiving a 911 call reporting someone was climbing the outside of the church. Upon arrival, officers initially trained weapons on the man while commanding him to get down from the roof. The man refused despite negotiation and de-escalation tactics, the press release said.
“He didn’t want to talk to anybody at all," said the Rev. Brian Gross, who made multiple attempts to talk to the man throughout the standoff. "There were a lot of folks trying to figure out how to keep everybody safe. The roof was slanted and slick, (so we were) trying to keep him away from the edge so he didn’t fall off."
For much of the time prior to deciding to come down, the man, who did not appear to be armed, did not follow the instructions of law enforcement and wrapped what appeared to be a rope or cable around his waist.
He also pushed away a ladder that was placed against the church to reach him multiple times. At another point, he threw phones off the roof that responders had placed there and smashed one of them.
Gross said he doesn't know where the man came from, but was glad he appeared to get down from the roof safely with the aid of police and the Laramie Fire Department.
“I’m really pleased with the professionalism of all the departments that showed up and their diligence to make sure everybody involved was safe, including the man on the roof,” Gross said.