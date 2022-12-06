Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill (copy)

CHEYENNE — Attorney General Bridget Hill will not be subpoenaed to appear before lawmakers this month after a request from a legislative committee was rejected 6-2 Thursday by the Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council.

Members of the Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Interim Committee voted 10-4 at their November meeting to issue a subpoena to Hill when she declined to participate voluntarily, but required authorization and funding for an additional one-day meeting and the issuance of the subpoena.

