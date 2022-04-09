CHEYENNE — Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove could owe the state’s attorney oversight board more than $91,000.
An “Affidavit of Costs and Expenses” was filed with the Wyoming Supreme Court March 11. That was the same day a panel chosen from the Wyoming State Bar’s full Board of Professional Responsibility filed its official recommendation with the court to disbar Manlove.
That official report reiterated the recommendation the hearing panel issued Feb. 11, following the conclusion of a seven-day disciplinary hearing. It found Manlove had violated six rules of professional conduct for attorneys in the state.
The list of costs, accompanied by copies of invoices and receipts, was submitted to the Supreme Court “for review for purposes of determining assessment of costs, if any, in the proceeding,” the affidavit said. It totals $91,196.96.
The affidavit articulating these costs was made public following the Supreme Court’s approval Monday of a motion by the DA. The motion sought to make certain documents filed with them in the case part of the public record.
At $64,635.75, the largest set of costs were those associated with the hearing taking place at Little America Hotel & Resort: lodging, meals, meeting space and use of audio/visual equipment. The Wyoming Room, the ballroom in which the disciplinary hearing was held, cost $1,200 each day – except for the two Fridays the ballroom was used, when the price increased to $2,600.
Other costs included $12,882.75 in expenses for transcription services, and $2,803.18 in additional mileage, lodging and meal expenses for the three members of the hearing panel.
Also listed was $9,332.28 in investigation and hearing expenses incurred by Special Bar Counsel Weston W. Reeves, who represented the Bar in the case.
Invoices for Reeves’ Park Street Law Office in Casper, related to formal complaints filed with the Bar against Manlove, were submitted dating back to March 4, 2021.
Most of the line items were redacted.
Manlove’s attorney in the case, Stephen Melchior, said Thursday that Manlove’s response to the hearing panel’s recommendation would address the cost and expense claims.
The district attorney has until May 2 to file a formal response to the panel’s recommendation, following an extension recently granted to her by the Supreme Court.
The state Supreme Court will ultimately decide what disciplinary action is taken against Manlove, including how much of the more than $91,000 she may ultimately owe.
This process will likely take several months.
Formal charges filed by the Office of Bar Counsel last year with the State Bar alleged Manlove had mishandled the prosecution of cases in Laramie County and inappropriately dismissed certain cases and that she created a hostile work environment for employees of the district attorney’s office, among other accusations.