A WyoFile investigation reveals Wyoming elected officials, candidates and party operatives personally accepted at least $3.6 million in federal relief subsidies, even as many espoused anti-government-spending policy positions.

Some candidates have made campaign promises to reject federal dollars as state lawmakers. At the statehouse last spring, some legislators made unsuccessful pleas to send more than $1 billion in stimulus back to Washington.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

