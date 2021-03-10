Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY
n Bryan Beasley, 30, Maryland, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
SATURDAY
n Thomas Obrien, 44, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Christopher Teller, 36, Arizona, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Stewart Whetsell, 20, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Adrian Dumitrache, 62, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Elijah Vergin, 29, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
n Jerome Giudice, 28, Laramie, was arrest for possible impaired driver.
n Joshua Pierce, 25, Laramie, was arrested for possible domestic battery.
n Katherine Sailer, 26, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 12:43 p.m., 3400 block of Ft. Buford Ln., animal bite.
n 6:15 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
SATURDAY
n 1:42 a.m., intersection of N. Fourth St., and E. Bradley St., possible impaired driver.
n 7:43 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 1:23 p.m., Reservoir Creek Road, trespassing.
n 2:45 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
SUNDAY
n 1:44 a.m., intersection of Fourth St. and E. Harney, possible impaired driver.
n 9:04 p.m., Laramie area, accident.
n 11:27 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Road and S. Fillmore Street, possible possession of controlled substance.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 2:19 a.m., intersection of S. 14th St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 5:44 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., shoplifting.
n 7:53 a.m., 800 block of S. Third St., accident.
N 8:28 a.m., 800 block of E. University Ave., accident.
n 1:08 p.m., 600 block of N. Pine St., dead body found.
n 1:42 p.m., 300 block of E. Fremont St., accident.
n 3:55 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St., and E. Harney, accident.
SATURDAY
n 1:33 a.m., 300 block of N. Third St., possible impaired driver.
n 1:39 a.m., 300 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.
n 10:23 a.m., 800 block of S. Fourth St., possible impaired driver.
n 12:33 p.m., 300 block of E. University Ave., trespassing.
n 1:32 p.m., 2200 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., theft, bicycles.
n 1:40 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., animal bite.
n 6:54 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Shield, possible impaired driver.
n 6:56 p.m., intersection of N. Seventh St. and E. Hancock St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 8:28 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
SUNDAY
n 1:14 a.m., 300 block of Clark St., possible impaired driver.
n 1:21 a.m., 300 block of E. Sully St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 3:18 a.m, 1600 block of N. Fourth St., burglary, business.
n 7:25 a.m., 200 block of E. Steele St., hit and run.
n 2:29 p.m., 600 block of W. Hayes St., possible harassment, threats.
n 3:21 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., burglary, vehicle.
n 4:47 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 5:15 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 9: 00 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., possible domestic disturbance.