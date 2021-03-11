THURSDAY
THE CHARLESTON INTERNATIONAL MUSIC COMPETITION is accepting applications until March 15 for its global online 2021 Baroque Music Competition. Students must submit a performance of a musical piece or movement from a composer born between 1600 and 1750. All submissions are free. For more information, visit https://charlestoncompetition.com/baroque-music-competition-2021/. For the application,,https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1irgVn7u35uaaHh673QXkba6kJgvaOcQCxXuK1AXCqMQ/viewform?edit_requested=true.
SATURDAY
AMERICAN LEGION’S 102 BIRTHDAY DINNER is serving Reuben sandwiches, sides and desserts beginning at 5:30 p.m., at Husted-Pendleton Post 14, 417 E. Ivinson Ave. Free to all members and their guests. For question, contact Commander Vanessa Stuart at 307-314-8923.
THE CHEYENNE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA invites the community to attend the 62nd Annual Gala at 7 p.m., via live virtual format. Registration for event is free and attendees may RSVP at www.cheyennesymphony.org.