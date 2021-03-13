Albany County Detention CenterEditor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY• Nevada Patzer, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible domestic battery.
• Veronica Solaas, 24, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
• Morgan Kelly, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
TUESDAY• Roger Davis, 31, Oregon, was arrested for possible breach of peace, interference.
WEDNESDAY
• Christian Gonzales, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
THURSDAY
• Heather Biggs, 30, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
• 4:22 p.m., 1900 block of N. Third St., burglary, business.
• 8:19 p.m., intersection of N. Fourth St. and E. University Ave., possible possession of controlled substance.
TUESDAY
• 2:17 a.m., intersection of 13th St. and Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
• 8:21 a.m., 2200 block of S. 15 St., possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY
• 1:12 p.m., 800 block of Skyline Dr., animal bite.
• 5:51 p.m., 5000 block of Chaparral Dr., harassment, threats.
THURSDAY
• 4:27 p.m. intersection of Highway 287 and Interstate 80 trespassing.
• 6:38 p.m., 1200 block of Skyline Rd., animal bite.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
• 1:47 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance.
• 4:29 p.m., 4300 block of Grays Gable Rd., harassment, threats.
• 5:20 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., trespassing.
• 7:44 p.m., 1500 block of E. Person St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:46 p.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., fighting.
TUESDAY
• 3:38 a.m., 400 block of S. Grant St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:21 a.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:07 a.m., 300 block of S. Second St., harassments, threats.
• 11:17 a.m., 750 block of N. Third St., accident.
• 12:23 p.m., 1600 block of S. 17th St., hit and run.
• 2:21 p.m., 2300 block of N. Ninth St., theft.
• 2:31 p.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.
• 3:44 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., harassment, threats.
• 9:14 p.m., 100 block of S. Second St., assault and battery.
• 9:29 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
WEDNESDAY
• 2:02 a.m., 200 block of N. Fourth St., possible impaired driver.
• 8:27 a.m., 500 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 1:53 p.m., 1000 block of N. 18th St., hit and run.
• 4:20 p.m., 3400 block of E. Grand Ave., possible identity theft.
• 4:47 p.m., 1800 block of E. Rainbow Ave., fire, public.
• 5:27 p.m., 1600 block of N. Fifth St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 5:47 p.m., 1600 block of Snowy Range Rd., accident.
• 8:24 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., accident.
• 11:57 p.m., intersection of S. Third St., and E. Park Ave., possible impaired driver.
THURSDAY
• 8:09 a.m., 300 block of N. Third St., vandalism.
• 11:09 a.m., 600 block of S. Seventh St., harassment, threats.
• 3:26 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 6:17 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 7:26 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., fighting.
• 11:58 p.m., 1200 block of N. Third St., fighting.