WEDNESDAY
WYOMING TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION is meeting at 4 p.m. via video conference. To join, visithttps://us02web.zoom.us/s/85379726821?pwd=NFlGU0N4RWxaUDRJYVRSSzJSRjNmZz09.
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. outdoors in Laramie Plainsman Park located on 15th and Reynolds streets. Meet at the north end of the stadium. For more information, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.
THURSDAY
WYOMING WOMEN IN ELECTED OFFICE is discussing key findings in a report from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and Equality Sate Policy Center at 5 p.m. via Zoom. To register, visit https://secure.everyaction.com/bKDsBViT1EWw-98eBVBODg2?emci=0b9f234f-2481-eb11-85aa-00155d43c992&emdi=8a402f47-b181-eb11-85aa-00155d43c992&ceid=2154807.
WYOMING WATER DEVELOPMENT COMMISSSION (WWDC) is having a workshop at 1:30 p.m. in the downstairs conference room at the WWDC main office, located at 6920 Yellowtail Road., Cheyenne. To watch a livestream, visit https://wwdc.state.wy.us/.