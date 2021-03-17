Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY
n Bernard Garrison, 38, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance with intent, conspiracy to deliver.
n Leslie Wood, 42, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance with intent, conspiracy to deliver.
SATURDAY
n Thomas Greer, 25, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Travis Wolf, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible criminal entry, breach of peace, interference.
n Anna Lopez, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 11:56 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 8:00 p.m., 4900 block of N. Third St., assault and battery.
SATURDAY
n 1:59 a.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 7:14 a.m., Happy Jack Road, accident.
n 10:26 a.m., Laramie area, possible sexual offense.
n 6:13 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 6:36 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 9:41 a.m., 500 block of Reynolds St., vandalism.
n 12:27 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Ivinson Ave., accident.
n 12:48 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., vandalism.
n 1:57 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 6:11 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
n 7:38 p.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Steele St., accident.
SATURDAY
n 1:15 a.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Flint St., possible impaired driver.
n 1:20 a.m., 1100 block of S. Third St., burglary, business.
n 6:25 a.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., criminal entry, residence.
n 7:00 a.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and E. Gibbon St., accident.
n 8:06 a.m., 200 block of S. Hodgeman St., criminal entry business.
n 9:31 a.m., 300 block of S. Second St., possible harassment, threats.
n 12:54 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., vandalism.
n 1:35 p.m., 1500 block of E. Palmer Dr., theft.
n 5:11 p.m., 800 block of E. Flint St., possible child abuse, neglect.
n 6:40 p.m., 1800 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 6:49 p.m., 800 block of S. 26th St., theft.
n 11:10 p.m., Corthell Road, theft.
SUNDAY
n 3:13 a.m., intersection of N. Third St and E. Lewis St., disorderly conduct.
n 3:52 a.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.
n 3:58 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 4:01 a.m., 11 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
n 5:03 a.m., 200 block of S. 30th St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 5:06 a.m., 100 block of W. Curtis St., accident.
n 5:07 a.m., 1000 block of E. Palmer Dr., burglary, residence.
n 5:45 a.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 5:44 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 6:25 a.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 8:58 a.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.
n 9:56 a.m., intersection of N. 22nd St and E. Hancock St., vandalism.
n 4:05 p.m., 2100 block of N. Ninth St., trespassing.
n 0:46 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary business.