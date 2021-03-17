THURSDAY
THE WYOMING ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY COUNCIL (EQC) is considering to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Rules of Practice and Procedure and a public hearing at 9 a.m., via Zoom. To attend, contact Joe Girardin at joe.girardin@uwyo.gov or 307-777-7170
ALBANY COUNTY IS ANNOUNCING TWO OPENINGS for Boards/ Commissions: Albany County Predator Management Control District; and Albany County Historic Preservation Board. Applications close at 5 p.m., March 30. For applications, go to County Clerk’s office at 525 Grand Ave., Suite 202 or at www. co.albany.wy.us. For more information, call 307-721-5533
FRIDAY
WYOMING WATER DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION (WWDC) is having a meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the downstairs conference room at the WWDC main office, located at 6920 Yellowtail Road, Cheyenne. To watch a livestream, visit https://wwdc.state.wy.us/.