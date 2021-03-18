SATURDAY
A GLASS RECYCLING DROP-OFF EVENT is scheduled from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot. Please sort clear and colored glass.
RELATIVE THEATRICS NONPROFIT THEATER COMPANY is accepting apprentice application for the 2021-22 season. Complete application form and materials by March 29. For more information and access to application, visit https://www.relativetheatrics.com/join-our-team.html.
LARAMIE COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, ALBANY COUNTY CAMPUS is hosting life enrichment courses March 23-25 and March 27. Courses include a kid’s 3D printing class ($40) and DIY wreath making ($50). To register, call 307-721-5138.