FRIDAY
THE UW FAY W. WHITNEY SCHOOL OF NURSING is requesting nominations for the 2021 Nursing Distinguished Alumni Award. The nomination form can be found at http://www.uwyo.edu/nursing/alumni/alumni-distinguished/index.html. The nomination deadline is May 1.
MONDAY
THE UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING SYMPHONIC BAND is presenting its spring 2021 concert at 7:30 p.m. via livestream on YouTube. Access is free and open to the public and available at https://youtu.be/S94gr3fisMs.
TUESDAY
THEY WYOMING AERONAUTICS COMMISSION is meeting at 1:30 p.m. via video conference. For more information about the agenda, contact the Aeronautics Commission secretary at 307-777-3951. To join the meeting, visit the Aeronautics Commission webpage.
LARAMIE COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, ALBANY COUNTY CAMPUS is having a 3D printing workshop for children 10-14 years-of-age from 3:30-5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Cost is $40. To register, call 307-721-5138.