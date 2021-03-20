Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY
n Balron Mauris Guardaddo, 26, Nebraska, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
TUESDAY
n Caleb Hall, 18, Laramie, was arrested for possible burglary.
WEDNESDAY
n Jason Ferguson, 44, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Liam Aldridge, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
THURSDAY
n Lawrence Swingle, 35, Transient, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, theft.
n Corbin Adams, 24, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 1:39 p.m., 1100 block of Skyline Rd., trespassing.
WEDNESDAY
n 2:20 p.m., Fox Creek Road, burglary, residence.
n 5:47 p.m., 300 block of N. Buchanan St., trespassing.
n 10:25 p.m., intersection of S. Ninth St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 11:23 p.m., intersection of W. Harney St. and N. Cedar St., possible impaired driver.
THURSDAY
n 2:14 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 2:56 a.m., 1-00 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 12:18 p.m., 400 block of Fox Creek Rd., trespassing.
n 9:54 p.m., 300 block of E. grand Ave., fighting.
n 10:52 p.m., interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 1:55 p.m., 1200 block of E. Sully St., hit and run.
n 3:06 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
n 3:59 p.m., 1400 block of N. Fourth St., hit and run.
n 4:23 p.m., 700 block of S. 10th street, accident.
TUESDAY
n 3:39 p.m., intersection of S. Ninth St. and E. Kearney St., hit and run.
n 8:09 a.m., 2800 block of Green Top St., vandalism
n 9:06 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident.
n 12:57 p.m., 900 block of E. Garfield St., hit and run.
n 2:54 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., burglary, business.
n 3:45 p.m., 1000 block of Downey St., accident.
n 4:27 p.m., 1600 block of Crystal Court, possible harassment, threats.
n 9:37 p.m., intersection N. Fifth St. and E. Shield St., accident.
WEDNESDAY
n 12:31 a.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.
n 12:43 a.m., 300 block of N. Buchanan St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 1:01 p.m., 1700 block of Sherman Hill Rd., possible harassment, threats.
n 1:15 p.m., intersection of N. 10th St. and E. Gibbon St., hit and run.
n 4:41 p.m., 700 block of Evan St., burglary, vehicle.
n 4:56 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., hit and run.
n 5:47 p.m., 300 block of N. Buchanan St., trespassing.
THURSDAY
n 12:26 a.m., 1400 block of E. Garfield St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 948 a.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 0:43 a.m., 100 block of E. University Ave., hit and run.
n 3:13 p.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 4:08 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 3:19 p.m., 100 block of S. Colorado Ave., possible mail theft, tampering.
n 4:57 p.m., 1600 block of Person St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 9:54 p.m., 300 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting.
n 11:00 p.m., 100 block of E. Lyon St., fighting.