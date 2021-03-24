Albany County Detention CenterEditor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY
n Serena Romero, 39, Laramie, was arrested for possible domestic battery.
n Donald Rogers, 59, Iowa, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
SUNDAY
n Jose Pastrana, 19, Laramie, was arrested for driving under suspension, no insurance.
n David Bolton, 48, Laramie, was arrested for possible violation of protection order.
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 10:47 a.m., Highway 287, possible impaired driver.
n 2:19 p.m., 100 block of Mountain Air Dr., accident.
n 2:43 p.m., Highway 230, possible harassment, threats.
n 6:50 p.m., Rainbow Valley Lodge Road, trespassing.
n 6:48 p.m., Highway 130, hit and run.
SATURDAY
n 12:35 a.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and E. Flint St., possible impaired driver.
n 6:17 p.m., Highway 287, possible possession of controlled substance.
n 8:22 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and Downey St., hit and run.
n 9:06 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and Downey St., possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
n 2:30 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Harney St., accident.
n 12:54 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Harney St., accident.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 3:46 a.m., 2500 block of Overland Rd., possible domestic disturbance.
n 8:14 a.m., 2500 block of Overland Rd., possible domestic disturbance.
n 9:29 a.m., 1800 block of Banner Rd., vandalism.
n 11:07 a.m., 1200 block of E. Flint St., theft.
n 9:36 a.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., possible harassment, threats.
n 12:06 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., hit and run.
n 3:15 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., theft.
n 4:52 p.m., 700 block of Evans St., animal bite.
n 6:59 p.m., intersection of S. Fifth St. and E. Fetterman St., fighting.
n 8:45 p.m., 1000 block of E. Palmer Dr., burglary, residence.
SATURDAY
n 12:35 a.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and E. Flint St., possible impaired driver.
n 11:03 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:06 a.m., 200 block of S. Second St., vandalism.
n 1:55 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., vandalism.
n 5:22 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 8:22 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and Downey St., hit and run.
n 10:33 p.m., 300 block of S. Lincoln St., burglary, business.
n 11:55 p.m., intersection of E. Garfield St. and S. 30th St., possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
n 1:53 a.m., intersection of N. 11th St. and E. Harney St., possible impaired driver.
n 2:54 a.m., 400 block of N. Third St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:38 a.m., 1700 block of E. Garfield St., hit and run.
n 11:31 a.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and Beaufort St., burglary, vehicle.
n 12:54 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Harney St., accident.
n 1:57 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., fighting.