THURSDAY
THE LARAMIE REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD is having a special meeting at noon at the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave., Suite 403 to discuss personnel matters pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405 (a)(ii).
WIN OR LOSE, HEALTHY WYOMING COALITION is hosting a digital rally from 6-7:30 p.m., to celebrate the movement built so far and plan next steps.
SATURDAY
ALBANY COUNTY GLASS RECYCLING DROP OFF EVENT at the Walmart parking lot from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Please sort clear and colored glass prior to drop off.