Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY
n Aurora Bowden, 22, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, hit and run, property destruction, no insurance.
n Benjamin Thompson, 24 Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, open container.
n Kayla Butts, 29, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Brett Page, 22, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, no insurance.
TUESDAY
n Jeanette Knapp, 45, Laramie, was arrested for possible shoplifting.
n Michael Johnson, 37, Louisiana, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.
n Jabari Hunter, 21, Texas, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
n Sammie Jonson, 19, Louisiana, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.
WEDNESDAY
n Leticia Garcia, 41, Hanna, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance, no insurance.
THURSDAY
n Kimon Christie, 33, Brooklyn, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.
n Keven Blair, 30, Connecticut, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.
n Jewel Jones, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 5:06 p.m., intersection of S. Seventh St. and E. Ivinson, hit and run.
TUESDAY
n 11:09 a.m., 400 block of Fox Creek Rd., theft.
n 3:16 p.m., Laramie area, burglary, vehicle.
n 3:29 p.m., 100 block of Palmer Canyon Rd., possible sexual offense.
WEDNESDAY
n 12:17 p.m., Highway 230, dead body found.
n 6:30 p.m., 800 block of Skyline Rd., animal bite.
THURSDAY
9:35 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., possible possession of controlled substance.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 8:30 a.m., intersection of S. 19th St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
n 10:53 a.m., 1400 block of Ashley St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:17 a.m., 2000 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 1:08 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 4:29 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and E. Harney St., accident.
n 4:36 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., accident.
n 5:06 p.m., intersection of S. Seventh St. and E. Ivinson Ave., hit and run.
TUESDAY
n 7:41 a.m., 3600 block of E. Garfield St., accident.
n 2:24 p.m., 600 block of Plaza Court, explosives.
n 2:39 p.m., 800 block of S. 13th St., possible sexual offense.
n 2:39 p.m., 1200 block of N. Fifth St., possible abuse of vulnerable adult.
n 3:42 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and Nighthawk Drive, accident.
n 4:21 p.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave, accident.
n 5:06 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., theft.
n 5:29 p.m., intersection of S. Fifth St. and E. Sanders St., hit and run.
n 7:05 p.m., intersection of N. 15th St and Willett Drive., theft.
n 9:06 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 9:55 p.m., 1500 block of S. Third St., accident.
WEDNESDAY
n 8:31 a.m., 500 block of N. Third St., possible impaired driver.
n 9:16 a.m., 2500 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 9:58 a.m., 700 block of E. Lewis St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:26 a.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 2:55 p.m., 700 block of Evans St., vandalism.
n 3:28 p.m., 700 block of Evans St., vandalism.
n 4:18 p.m., 1900 block of E. Sheridan St., possible sexual offense.
n 5:30 p.m., 1600 block of 1600 block of Crystal Court, vandalism.
n 6:13 p.m., 100 block of N. Third St., theft, bicycles.
n 6:55 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 11:03 p.m., intersection of N. Seventh St., and E. Fremont St., hit and run.
THURSDAY
n 11:38 a.m., 4100 block of Moraine St., possible mail theft, tampering.
n 12:51 p.m., intersection of N. Fourth St. and Reynolds St., accident.
n 4:07 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 5:02 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 7:46 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.