...STRONG GUSTY WINDS TO RETURN TO PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING
SUNDAY AND MONDAY...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a High Wind
Watch, which is in effect from late Sunday night through Monday
evening.
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...The lower elevations of Carbon, Albany, and Converse
county. This includes Laramie, Rawlins, Saratoga, and Douglas.
* WHEN...Late Sunday night through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
&&