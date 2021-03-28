Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...The lower elevations of Carbon, Albany, and Converse county. This includes Laramie, Rawlins, Saratoga, and Douglas. * WHEN...From midnight Sunday night to 9 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage and result in hazardous travel conditions. &&