Calendar-Boomerang

MONDAY

WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION will begin construction on Interstate 80 in West Laramie, weather permitting. For more information or questions, contact Jordan Achs at Jordan.achs@uwyo.gov.

F3, A NATIONAL NETWORK OF FREE, PEER-LED WORKOUTS FOR MEN is meeting from 5:30-6:15 p.m., at the Laramie Recreational Center parking lot, 920 Boulder Drive. The group meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, visit www.F3Nation.com.

METRORELATIONSHIP’S SPRING YOUR RELATIONSHIP TO LIFE webinar is a free presentation that will help couples develop a new relationship vision, strengthen approaches to partnership and help nurture relationships and connection habits. To register, visit https://metrorelationship.lpages.co/webinar2103-spring-relationship-to-life/?utm_source=ActiveCampaign&amp;utm_medium=email&amp;utm_ content=REMINDER%3A+Spring+Your+Relationship+to+Life+%28Webinar%3A+3%2F29%29&utm_campaign=Webinar+Promo+-+MAR+%284%29+3%2F27+%40+10am.

TUESDAY

THE CARES ACT RECOVERY PROGRAM is presenting the free webinar “Smartphone Photography for E-Commerce: creating a DIY photos studio” at 4 p.m., via webconference. To register, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6342103329011338251.

THE LARAMIE CITY COUNCIL is having a special meeting at 6 p.m., via Zoom to discuss Resolution 2021-18, “Establishment of an Ad Hoc Working group for police and community.” To join, use Zoom ID 894 7118 3948; Passcode 319084,

WEDNESDAY

LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m., outdoors in Laramie Plainsman Park located at the intersection of 15th and Reynolds streets. Meet at the north end of the stadium. For more information, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.

