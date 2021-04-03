Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY
n Lukas McDonald, 34, Colorado, was arrested for possible theft, no driver’s license.
WEDNESDAY
n Kendra Huckins, 19, Oregon, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance with intent.
n Tristan Rhiney, 20, Oregon, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance with intent.
THURSDAY
n Maria Ramirez, 48, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 8:52 a.m., 100 block of Hunt Rd., possible domestic disturbance.
n 9:36 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 12:54 p.m., 3000 block of Ft. Sanders Rd., animal bite.
n 4:38 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 6:15 p.m., 4000 block of Grandpas Rd., burglary, residence.
n 9:11 p.m., Old Ranch Road, burglary, residence.
n 2:56 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
TUESDAY
n 9:30 p.m., Highway 230, possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:35 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., burglary, business.
WEDNESDAY
n 5:03 p.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and Billy Nye Ave., accident.
n 7:33 p.m., Highway 230, fire, public.
THURSDAY
n 12:57 a.m., 300 block of W. University Ave., possible possession of controlled substance.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 10:59 a.m., 1000 block of E. Harney St., burglary, residence.
n 11:57 a.m., 500 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 3:44 p.m., 1300 block of N. Fifth St., vandalism.
n 4:21 p.m., 2400 block of Jackson St., hit and run.
n 10:53 p.m., 1300 block of N. Fifth St., possible harassment, threats.
n 5:33 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 7:23 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
TUESDAY
n 2:08 p.m., 1300 block of Beaufort St., accident.
n 2:36 p.m., 2100 block of E. Rainbow Ave., dead body found.
n 2:26 p.m., 200 block of S. Third St., theft, bicycles.
n 7:08 p.m., 600 block of S. Second St., burglary, business.
n 9:00 p.m., 900 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
n 7:30 p.m., 1100 Highway 230, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:02 p.m., 100 block of N. Pierce St., accident.
n 10:35 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., burglary, business.
WEDNESDAY
n 5:30 a.m., 500 block of S. Pine St., fire.
n 8:06 a.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 8:09 a.m., intersection of N. 28th St. and Reynolds St., accident.
n 9:05 a.m., 1600 block of Crystal Court, stalking.
n 2:00 p.m., 2200 block of Franklin St., theft.
n 4:04 p.m., 600 block of S. Spruce St., possible harassment, threats.
n 5:08 p.m., 900 block of S. Second St., forgery.
THURSDAY
n 2:27 a.m., 400 block of E. Bradley St., fighting.
n 5:24 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., possible interference.
n 7:54 a.m., 1000 block of S. Seventh St., vandalism.