ALBANY COUNTY DETENTION CENTER
Editor’s note: those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
SATURDAY
n Seth Kemp, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Nicholas Urbach, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, no insurance.
n Tony Brown, 28, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
n Marcus Harrell, 26, Colorado, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
n Howard Walter, 28, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
n David Pennington, 38, Laramie, was arrested for possible driving under suspension.
SUNDAY
n Rosales Martinez, 28, Texas, was arrested for possible impaired driver, interference.
n Vincent Valero, 21, Florida, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Trinity Christensen, 45, Nebraska, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
n Carmen Jasso, 29, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Dontel Ybarra, 22, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 7:44 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
SATURDAY
n 8:32 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 9:01 p.m., 3500 block of Fort Sanders Rd., possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:37 p.m., 600 block of S. Fillmore St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:56 p.m., intersection of S. Third St., and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
n 5:04 p.m., 200 block of E. Clark St., vandalism, graffiti.
n 9:19 p.m., intersection of Fifth St. and Ord St., possible impaired driver.
n 12:59 p.m., 4200 block of N. Third St., burglary, business.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 2:16 a.m., intersection of N. Fifth St. and E. Harney St., possible impaired driver.
n 7:52 a.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 8:58 a.m., 300 block of S. Second St., theft.
n 11:21 a.m., 1900 block of E. Rainbow Ave., fire, public.
n 5:41 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., possible harassment, threats.
n 8: 47 p.m., 500 block of E. Spring Creek Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:10 p.m., 600 block of E. Lewis St., burglary, residence.
n 11:49 p.m., S. Second St. and E. Ord St., possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n 12:14 a.m., S. Second St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 2:24 a.m., 400 block of E. Mitchell St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 9:44 a.m., 100 block of S. Second St., hit and run.
n 1:49 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 3:43 p.m., 1100 block of S. Third St., possible possession of controlled substance.
n 11:56 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 8:41 p.m., 600 block of N. Eighth St., possible possession of controlled substance.
n 11:37 p.m., 600 block of S. Fillmore St., possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
N 12:29 a.m., 100 block of S. Second St., disorderly conduct.
n 12:35 a.m., intersection of W. Harney St. and N. Pine St., possible impaired driver.
n 10:33 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., fire, public.
n 12:59 p.m., 4200 block of N. Third St., burglary, business.
n 5:04 p.m., 200 block of E. Clark St., vandalism, graffiti.
n 8:12 p.m., 400 block of N. Fourth St., possible impaired driver.