Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY
n Chancellor Burrow, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible interference.
WEDNESDAY
n Dylan Pier, 25, Laramie, was arrested for possible driving under suspension.
THURSDAY
n Markia Smith, 24, Laramie, was arrested for possible eluding, no driver’s license.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 11:53 a.m., Laramie area, possible domestic disturbance.
n 2:42 p.m., 2500 block of Harvest Dr., hit and run.
TUESDAY
n 6:30 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 3:39 a.m., Center Street, burglary, business.
WEDNESDAY
n 9:52 p.m., Highway 330, fire.
THURSDAY
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 2:16 p.m., intersection of Harrison St. and S. Fillmore St., possible domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY
n 4:22 a.m., 1600 Crystal Court, burglary, residence.
n 7:03 a.m., 1200 block of W. Grand Ave., accident.
n 8:33 a.m., 300 block of W. Fetterman St., burglary, vehicle.
n 9:05 a.m., 200 block of N. Second St., burglary, business.
n 10:10 a.m., 2000 block of Binford St., animal bite.
n 1:25 p.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 3:01 p.m., 700 block of E. Clark St., possible harassment, threats.
n 4:46 p.m., 100 block of N. Fifth St., theft.
WEDNESDAY
n 7:31 a.m., 1900 block of W. Snow Range Rd., accident.
n 8:47 a.m., 100 block of N. Fifth St., possible mail theft, tampering.
n 11:33 a.m., 1700 block of N. Ninth St., possible identity theft.
n 12:10 p.m., 1300 block of 17th St., possible sexual offense.
n 2:22 p.m., intersection of S. Colorado Ave. and Harrison St., hit and run.
n 5:24 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., animal bite.
n 6:33 p.m., 1500 block of Barratt St., possible domestic disturbance, verbal.
n 7:24 p.m., 800 block of Downey St., burglary, vehicle.
n 7:43 p.m., intersection of Centennial Drive and N. Pierce St., accident.
n 10:42 p.m., 900 block of N. Third St., theft, vehicle.
THURSDAY
n 10:34 a.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., vandalism.
n 10:57 p.m., intersection of N. 15th and E. Shield St., accident.
n 11:a.m., 2000 block of Binford St., vandalism.
n 2:43 p.m., 1300 block of E. Spring Creek Drive, possible sexual offense.
n 3:39 p.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
n 5:29 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., theft.
n 6:25 p.m., intersection of Beaufort St. and N. 17th St., animal bite.
n 11:57 p.m., 2500 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.