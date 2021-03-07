Calendar-Boomerang

TUESDAY

The Albany County Republican Party will have its monthly meeting at 6 p.m., at Rock Church, 402 Corthell Road.

WEDNESDAY

THE ALBANY COUNTY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION will have its regular meeting at 2 p.m., via Zoom. For more information on agenda or to register, visit http://www.co.albany.wy.us.

LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m., outdoors in Laramie Plainsman Park located at the intersection of 15th and Reynolds Streets. Meet at the north end of the stadium. For more information, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.

comments powered by Disqus