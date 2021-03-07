TUESDAY
The Albany County Republican Party will have its monthly meeting at 6 p.m., at Rock Church, 402 Corthell Road.
WEDNESDAY
THE ALBANY COUNTY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION will have its regular meeting at 2 p.m., via Zoom. For more information on agenda or to register, visit http://www.co.albany.wy.us.
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m., outdoors in Laramie Plainsman Park located at the intersection of 15th and Reynolds Streets. Meet at the north end of the stadium. For more information, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.