Diana “Judi” Hulme and Van Jacobson are familiar faces to those who frequent the trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area.
Hulme taught lessons for many years to skiers of all ages and abilities, but especially for those looking to get into racing. She recently competed in the 10K Nordic classic ski race at the Wyoming Winter Senior Games and was the fastest skier — of all genders.
Jacobson was on the scene at the advent of the Medicine Bow Nordic Association when the organization first started grooming the trails. In fact, Jacobson has a trail named in his honor: Van’s Loop. Back in the day before MBNA hired groomers, Jacobson volunteered to fix up the trails. He is still a member of the MBNA Board of Directors.
Both skiers are competing at the Master’s World Cup held in Canmore, Alberta, Canada. It is located a short distance from Banff, and the Canmore Nordic Center provides stunning views of the Canadian Rockies.
Hulme competed in the Master’s World Cup in 2018 when it was held in Minnesota. She did Team USA and Laramie proud, placing fourth, fifth and ninth in her three races. She planned a return to competition in 2020 in Cogne, Italy, but the event was canceled because of the pandemic.
The Master’s World Cup is open to skiers age 30 and older, but Hulme said the event is considerably more popular with older skiers. Skier numbers are highest in the 60-75 age groups for men and the 50-60 age groups for women.
Those happen to be the age categories of the two Laramie skiers with Hulme in the 55-59 division and Jacobson the 70-74 division.
“The fastest skiers are also often in the older age groups,” Hulme said. “They are truly inspiring to watch.”
The Masters World Cup spans 10 days with skiers competing in three distances: 10K, 15K and 30K in both freestyle and classic techniques. Each skier can enter up to three events.
The 750 skiers this year hail from around the globe, representing all “winter skiing” countries. Because of travel difficulties from COVID restrictions, this year skier numbers are highest for Canada and the USA.
“You probably won’t see a fitter group of older individuals,” Hulme said. “Last time I went, it was exciting to hear all the different languages, but my biggest take from the whole experience was just how fit the skiers were even in the upper age groups. Nordic skiing truly is a lifetime sport.”
This year Hulme plans to race the 15K skate, 10K classic and 30K skate events. Her fingers are crossed that maybe she’ll qualify for the USA relay team as well.
“Team members for the relays, which includes two doing skate and two doing classic, are selected by the USA coach,” Hulme said. “I’m hoping I have good times in my first two events, with one being skate and one being classic, and earn a spot on the USA relay team.”
Jacobson plans to stick to just the skate style, racing the 15K, 10K and 30K distances. This is his first time at the Masters World Cup and he’s excited just to be going.
“I have no idea what to expect and have had no exposure to this level of racing,” Jacobson said. “I’ve done a number of big races in Wyoming and Colorado, and seem to do better as I get older. That is partly due to attrition with fewer competitors in the older age groups. That led me to want to try this and just see how it goes.”
Jacobson explains that very few sports offer competition for older athletes. The exception is the National Senior Olympics, providing competition in a wide range of different sports.
Jacobson said it was through the Wyoming Senior Olympics that he started racing in the cycling events.
“I went to the National Senior Games in 2019 and entered the cycling road race events,” Jacobson said. “I did well at those, and then started looking at Nordic skiing. I entered the Wyoming Winter Senior Games in Laramie both in 2020 and again this year, and decided to step up to the World Games level just to see what it was like.”
In previewing the competitors, Jacobson said there are 52 skiers in his age category. Each skier is given points, based on past performance at the World Cup.
“About half of them are there for the first time, like me,” Jacobson said. “There are six skiers from Norway and, based on their points, they must be really good. It’ll be fun to see them ski.
“My goal in skiing is to get a little faster each day, and that keeps me going. Racing just keeps it fun.”